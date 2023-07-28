Hogwild Hangout expected to host top talent

Arkansas is expected to host several top prospects for the Hogwild Hangout on Saturday.

The event is expected to start at 11 a.m. and last until the late afternoon. This will be the last recruiting weekend for the Razorbacks until the start of the season.

The NCAA dead period will begin Tuesday and will end after Aug. 31.

Notable prospects expected to visit:

‘25 DL Lance Jackson, 6-5, 245, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

More than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Auburn, Baylor and others.

Younger brother of Razorback defensive end Landon Jackson.

Consensus 4-star prospect. On3.com rates him the No. 15 athlete and No. 177 overall prospect in the nation.

‘25 S Marcus Wimberly, 6-1, 183, Bauxite

Arkansas, Michigan, Memphis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sam Houston State, Tennessee-Martin offers. Earned offer from the Hogs after performance at Arkansas’ one-day camp in June.

He was the sixth in-state prospect in the 2025 class to receive an offer from Arkansas.

Wimberly ran 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash, jumped 38 inches in the vertical and measured 10-2 in the broad jump at Arkansas’ camp.

He has a 305-pound bench press, 415-pound squat and 260-pound power clean.

‘25 DE Alex Shieldnight, 6-3, 230, Wagoner, Okla.

Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Kansas and other offers.

His mother, Stephanie Shieldnight, shined for the basketball Razorbacks from 1991-95. She led the team in scoring and rebounding as a senior with 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Alex Shieldnight recorded 83 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 2 forced fumbles as a sophomore. On3.com rates him a 3-star prospect and the No. 30 edge rusher in the nation for the 2025 class.

Saturday will be his first visit to the football Hogs. Arkansas extended an offer in May.

’25 LB Elijah Melendez, 6-2, 220, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

ESPN 4-star prospect, No. 4 inside linebacker and No. 222 overall recruit in the nation.

Arkansas. Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee offers. Has recorded a 400-pound bench press.

‘26 DE Colton Yarbrough, 6-5, 220, Durant, Okla.

Received offer, his second, from Hogs as an eighth grader. Now has Oregon, Penn State, Miami, Tennessee and Colorado offers.

Visited Arkansas for the Liberty game last year.

’25 OL Devin Harper, 6-5, 290, of Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve

Arkansas. Georgia, Alabama, TCU, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, Ole Miss, Texas offers.

On3.com 3-star recruit, No. 16 interior lineman in the nation for the 2025 class. Saturday will be his first trip to Fayetteville.

’25 RB Markeylin Batton, 5-9, 170, Atlanta, Texas

Texas Tech, Texas-San Antonio and other offers.

Had 86 rushes for 660 yards and 9 touchdowns, and 7 receptions for 62 yards and 1 touchdown as a sophomore. Recorded 18 tackles and 2 pass breakups.

District 6-3A DI Utility Player of the Year.

’24 LB Justin Logan, 6-3, 215, Marietta (Ga.) Kell

Arkansas, Missouri, Colorado, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Indiana, North Carolina, West Virginia offers. Received offer from Hogs on Jan. 25.

Rated a 4-star by Rivals, No. 16 inside linebacker in the nation.

Recorded about 60 tackles as a junior.

’26 RB Tradarian Ball, 5-11, 185, Texarkana, Texas

Oklahoma, Oregon, California, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Arizona State, UNLV offers.

Rushed 128 times for 739 yards and 11 touchdowns, and had 11 receptions for 221 yards and 2 touchdowns as a freshman. Former Ashdown Panther who transferred to Texas High for the eighth grade.

Saturday will be his first trip to Fayetteville.

‘26 WR Amarean Porter, 6-0, 165, Wylie (Texas) East

Arkansas, Miami, Michigan State, UNLV offers.

Had 14 catches for 218 yards and 2 touchdowns, and 13 ruches for 75 yards as a freshman at Frisco Liberty.

’24 TE JaCorey Whitted, 6-7, 220, McCalla (Ala.) McAdory

Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida Texas A&M, Michigan State offers.

On3.com 4-star recruit, No. 17 tight end and No. 240 overall prospect in the nation. Trip to Fayetteville will be his first.









Commitments:

‘25 QB Grayson Wilson, 63, 190, Central Arkansas Christian

Committed on April 15 during Arkansas’ spring scrimmage.

Illinois, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Central Arkansas also offered.

‘24 ATH Juju Pope, 60, 195, Batesville (Miss.) South Panola

Chose Hogs over offers from Michigan, Alabama, Oregon and Louisville.

Had 82 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 1 interception and 9 pass breakups as a junior. He also rushed 41 times for 490 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Could play running back or safety at Arkansas. An On3.com industry rated 4-star recruit.

‘24 ATH Noreel White, Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin

An On3.com industry rated 4-star recruit who chose the Hogs over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, Florida State, Auburn and others.

Plans to graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January.

‘24 DB Tevis Metcalf, 5-11, 175, Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville

Younger brother of Arkansas safety TJ Metcalf.

Tevis Metcalf recorded 4 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and allowed 1 reception as a junior. He’s a consensus 3-star recruit. He is cousin of former Ole Miss and current Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.

Plans to enroll at Arkansas in January.

‘24 DL Charleston Collins, 6-5, 263, Little Rock Mills

Consensus 4-star recruit, No. 12 defensive lineman and No. 113 overall prospect in the nation.

He chose the Hogs over LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Miami, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan State, Mississippi State and other programs.

Collins recorded 124 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 5 recovered fumbles, 4 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble as a junior.

‘24 WR CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, Bentonville

Chose Hogs over Tennessee, Minnesota, Kansas State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Purdue and others.

Consensus 3-star recruit, Brown had 75 catches for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior.

‘24 OL Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320, Fort Smith Southside

Chose Hogs over Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and SMU.

Branham has a 385-pound bench press, 520-pound deadlift and a 500-pound squat.

Consensus 3-star recruit. Plans to enroll at Arkansas in January.

‘24 DE Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 238, Leeds, Ala.

First commitment in the 2024 class. He chose Arkansas over Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and about 40 other programs.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, No. 17 defensive end and No. 127 overall prospect in the nation.

‘24 DB Jaden Allen, 6-0, 165, Aledo, Texas

Accumulated offers from Alabama, Texas, LSU, Southern Cal, Michigan State, LSU and other programs before choosing Hogs on April 21.

Rivals rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 28 cornerback and No. 239 overall prospect in the nation.

Recorded 48 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1/2 sack, 3 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble as a junior.

‘24 WR Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

Consensus 4-star prospect, On3.com’s No. 6 athlete and No. 208 overall recruit in the nation.

He chose Arkansas over LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and other schools.

He recorded 25 receptions for 706 yards (28.24 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns, and 6 carries for 46 yards in 9 games as a junior. He had 32 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 5 interceptions as a defensive back.

Crutchfield also returned 13 punts for 204 yards and 1 touchdown.

‘24 QB KJ Jackson, 6-4, 217, Montgomery (Ala.) St. James

He committed to the Razorbacks over North Carolina, Penn State, Mississippi, Louisville, Missouri and Kentucky.

Rivals and 247 Sports rate Jackson a 4-star recruit.

A left-hander, Jackson completed 132 of 205 passes for 2,813 yards and 42 touchdowns against 7 interceptions as a junior. He also rushed 77 times for 171 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Plans to enroll at Arkansas in January.

’24 DB Ahhkari Johnson, 5-11, 180, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

Chose the Razorbacks over TCU, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas State and other schools.

A 3-star recruit by On3.com, Johnson completed 86 of 170 passes for 1,710 yards and 21 touchdowns, and rushed 117 times for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior at quarterback.

’24 DB Selman Bridges, 6-3, 170, Temple (Texas) Lake Belton

Pledged to Hogs over Texas, TCU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami, Southern Cal, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

Bridges is rated the No. 9 cornerback and No. 75 overall prospect in the 2024 class in On3.com’s industry ranking.

His rating of 93.89 makes him the top-rated Razorback commitment in the 2024 class. If his current rating holds, he would be the top-rated out-of-state signee for the Razorbacks since late offensive lineman Brian Wallace had a 94.85 rating in 2014.

Bridges had 42 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 6 pass breakups and 2 interceptions as a junior. He returned one interception for a touchdown.

‘24 RB Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, Benton

Chose Arkansas over South Carolina and Tennessee on July 14.

Rushed 240 times for 1,685 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns as a junior. He also had 22 receptions for 224 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior.

On3.com industry rated 4-star recruit and the No. 27 running back in the nation.