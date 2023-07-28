Home Movies

"Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York" (TV-MA, four 50-minute episodes, Max) This is a detailed, intensely human four-part docuseries based on the award-winning 2021 investigative book "Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust, and Murder in Queer New York" by Elon Green, set in the early 1990s as the AIDS crisis worsens, when a serial killer preys upon gay men in New York; the victims' lives are a primary focus. With Matt Foreman, Bea Hanson and David Wertheimer of the NYC Anti-Violence Project; directed by Anthony Caronna.

"Invaluable: The True Story of an Epic Artist" (not rated, 1 hour, 45 minutes, Blu-ray) Sculptor and artist Tom Sullivan first met director Sam Raimi, star Bruce Campbell and producer Rob Tapert while they were all in college. The trio brought Sullivan on board as they began to put together a horror film titled "The Evil Dead." It's a detailed insider-informed examination of the making of one of the greatest horror franchises of all time. Directed by Ryan Meade.

"War Pony" (R, 1 hour, 55 minutes, On Demand) An absorbing, vivid drama that follows interlocking stories of two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation: Bill, 23, wants to make something of himself, determined to hustle his way to the American dream. And 12-year-old Matho can't wait to become a man. With Jojo Bapteise Whiting, LaDainian Crazy Thunder, Robert Stover; directed by Gina Gammell and Riley Keough.

"Creamerie" (not rated, 24-minute episodes, Hulu) Here's the second season of this post-apocalyptic black-comedy series -- decidedly feminist in its point of view -- concerning what happens after a plague decimates men around the globe; three female dairy farmers from New Zealand accidentally run into the last surviving male on the planet ... or is he? With Ally Xue, JJ Fong, Perlina Lau, Jay Ryan, Yoson An; from creator/producer/director Roseanne Liang.

"Borrowed" (not rated, 1 hour, 29 minutes, On Demand) An engaging character-driven thriller in which a middle-aged painter and former Navy officer living in a secluded shoreline house in the Florida Keys breaks his willful isolation to do a portrait of a young, edgy, and openly gay man, which turns into a struggle of wills when the younger man's intentions are discovered. With Jonathan Del Arco, Hector Medina; directed by Carlos Rafael Betancourt and Oscar Ernesto Ortega.

"A House Made of Splinters" (TV-MA, 1 hour, 27 minutes, Apple TV+, PBS Passport) Here's an intimately sensitive Sundance award-winning documentary from filmmaker Simon Lereng Wilmont (a follow-up to his 2018 Oscar-shortlisted doc "The Distant Barking of Dogs") which provides a unique look into how the long-term consequences of war on a society already under strain affects fragile children. Filmed at an orphanage in eastern Ukraine.

"Shrapnel" (R, 1 hour, 29 minutes, On Demand) When the daughter of a former Marine disappears on the Mexican border, he teams up with his former military partner to confront the cartel whom he suspects kidnapped her. With Jason Patric, Cam Gigandet, Kesia Elwin, Guillermo Iván; directed by William Kaufman.