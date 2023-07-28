Initial jobless-aid claims drop again





Arkansas is helping fuel a drop in U.S. unemployment claims, which have fallen to the lowest level in five months, according to data released Thursday.

U.S. applications for unemployment benefits fell by 7,000 to 221,000 for the week ending July 22, the lowest number of Americans seeking jobless benefits since February, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

State data trails national tracking by a week, though a survey released Thursday shows Arkansas ranked fourth nationally in the decline in joblessness claims for the week of July 17. Employment in Arkansas is at historic levels and the state's unemployment rate -- now at 2.6% -- has dropped for eight consecutive months. Benefit claims drop as employment picks up.

New unemployment claims in Arkansas were 36.18% lower for the week of July 17 than in the previous week, WalletHub found in updating state rankings. That was the third-best decrease in the U.S. And the survey found that weekly unemployment claims in Arkansas were down by 23.18% compared with the same week last year -- the eighth-biggest drop in the nation.

At the same time, weekly unemployment claims in Arkansas fell by 15.63% compared with the same week in 2019 before the pandemic struck in March 2020. That was the 16th-biggest decrease in the United States.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits slid last week to its lowest level in five months, further evidence that the U.S. labor market continues to defy the Federal Reserve's attempts to cool it off.

The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 3,750 to 233,750.

Joblessness claim applications are broadly seen as a proxy for the number of layoffs in a given week.

For a few weeks this spring, joblessness claims had appeared to reach a sustained, higher level, above 260,000. But for more than a month now, claims have settled lower as the labor market remains one of the healthiest parts of the U.S. economy.

Since more than 20 million jobs vanished when the covid-19 pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, U.S. employers have added jobs at a blistering pace, more often than not beating forecasts. Despite the fastest interest rate increases since 1989, the unemployment rate has hardly budged, remaining at a historically low 3.6%.

Fed officials have said that the unemployment rate needs to rise well past 4% to bring inflation down, but recent government data showed that consumer prices fell in June to their lowest level since early 2021 -- 3% compared with a year earlier -- and much closer to the Fed's target of 2%.

Despite that, on Wednesday, the Fed announced that is was raising its benchmark borrowing rate by another quarter-point after pausing in June for the first time in more than a year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave no hint as to what officials might do at future meetings.

The U.S. economy has broadly been resilient in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive campaign to raise rates in its effort to stifle persistent inflation not seen since the early 1980s.

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.4% annual pace from April though June, the government reported Thursday, even better than the 2% annual pace in the first quarter of 2023.

While there have been a number of high-profile job cuts recently, mostly in the technology sector, the overall labor market remains healthy.

IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, Twitter, Lyft, LinkedIn, Spotify and DoorDash have all announced job eliminations this year. Amazon and Facebook parent Meta have each announced multiple job cuts since November.

Outside the tech sector, McDonald's, Morgan Stanley and 3M have also recently cut jobs.

Overall, 1.69 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended July 15, about 59,000 fewer than the previous week and the fewest since January.

