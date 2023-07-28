Jessieville woman held in felony stalking case

HOT SPRINGS -- A Jessieville woman was arrested Monday on a felony stalking warrant stemming from allegations she has been tracking and harassing her ex-boyfriend and posting his personal information online.

Nequila Rae Bahner, 31, was arrested at her residence shortly after 3 p.m. and was initially held on zero bond.

Bahner, who lists no prior felony history, appeared via video Wednesday in Garland County District Court and pleaded innocent.

According to court records, Bahner was arrested on May 5 on a misdemeanor charge of harassing communications involving the same man and pleaded innocent on May 8.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a man told Hot Springs Village Detective Mike Kliewer on June 12 that his ex-girlfriend, Bahner, was posting his locations on Facebook. He noted he had a no-contact order against her stemming from the earlier harassment complaint.

The man sent Kliewer a copy of a post June 10 by Bahner, which showed a map application in Oklahoma pinned and marked with his name with the caption, "Stalking his next victim in OK. Pray for the women in Tulsa," authorities said.

According to authorities, another post, dated June 9, showed the man's location at a restaurant with the caption, "Rich man took someone out to eat. Never did that for me!" The man confirmed he was at both locations on the dates posted, police said.

Kliewer reported finding three different Facebook profiles with Bahner's name that included numerous posts about the accuser. The majority of the posts "expressed her dislike and displeasure" with the victim, authorities said.