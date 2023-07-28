Climate-change altar

They used to call it "global warming," but it seems after a couple of years of severe winter blizzards, they decided to call it "climate change."

Don't get me wrong, I believe in climate change. The climate has been changing ever since the Earth was formed and will continue to do so. What concerns me are governments all over the world in a mad dash to do their best to control the climate and save us all from "man-made" climate change. We can do our best and try to be good shepherds of the planet, but Mother Nature is the biggest factor in the equation.

While our government mandates what we are going to drive, how we're going to heat our water, cook our food, how many gallons we can flush and what restrictions they will put on electricity, heating and air conditioning, Canada is on fire.

The massive wildfires in Canada and Europe are currently spewing more carbon in the air than we produce in years. Any way you look at it, this is a terrible situation. But, in the whole worldwide scheme of things, its just a very painful bump in the road. It will get better; it always does.

In the meantime, let's not let our government mandate every facet of what we do and how we live and sacrifice our freedoms on the altar of climate change.

GORDON GONDEK

Little Rock

Flaunting in my face

I read Ruth Redd's letter to the editor in the July 24 paper, and disagree with her.

I really don't care if a person is in the LGBTQ community. But I do not like the fact that there is a constant barrage of media trying to convince me that it is normal to be this way. Almost every drama on television has a gay character, and it is thrown at us even though it is not part of the story. I have stopped watching those shows that flaunt this in my face.

I don't discriminate against this lifestyle, but I keep my sexuality to myself and don't advertise it at all. I really wish those who are in that group would do the same.

THOMAS MARTICK

Hot Springs Village

It's a very sick joke

The new curriculum guideline in Florida stating children should be taught that some aspects of slavery were beneficial because the slaves learned useful skills is reminiscent of the old sick joke: "Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, didn't you think the play was hilarious?"

RICHARD A. WILLIAMS

Little Rock