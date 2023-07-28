LIVE! Music: Shane Smith and the Saints headline Peacemaker Festival in Fort Smith

Shane Smith and the Saints hit the Peacemaker Stage at 11 o'clock tonight following 49 Winchester for the ninth annual Peacemaker Music Festival in Fort Smith. Also playing this year are Marcus King, Meg McRee, Taylor Hunnicut, Maggie Antone, JR Carroll, The Red Clay Strays, Slade Coulter, The Weathered Souls, The Lowdown Drifters, Joe Stamm, Palmer Anthony, Reid Haughton, Nolan Taylor and an After Party with Calder Allen. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. today and Saturday at Harry E. Kelly Riverfront Amphitheater, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. Tickets at peacemakerfest.com.

ELSEWHERE

Samantha Crain performs at 6:30 p.m. today at at the Chautauqua Amphitheater in Memorial Park for the Fourth Friday fete in Siloam Springs.

Daytrip festival, a free local fashion and music event featuring the DayTrip Collective, Bxmbi, Jt London, leaKe, DK Stargod, Obscrdd, Mynt Wave and CACHE, kicks off at 6 p.m. today at the CACHE Studios at 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. More information on Eventbrite.

Jumpsuit Jamey presents a Honkey Tonk Ball with Statehouse Electric and The NightTimers. Two-step lessons by Jumpsuit Jamey at 6 p.m., and bands fire up at 7 p.m. Saturday. Food and drink on-premises. $10 cover at American Legion Post 27, 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville.

ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Uncle Kracker perform at 6:30 p.m. today at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Tickets are $49.50-$289.50 at waltonartscenter.org/AMP. Lana Del Rey just announced an Aug. 8 show at The AMP. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today.

Happy Hour Concert with Chubby Carrier starts at 6 p.m. followed by Jukeboxx at 9:30 p.m. at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival hosts Friday night music and food with Amos Cochran at 6:30 p.m. today and a Musical Celebration of Community starts at 7 p.m. Saturday (tickets required) at Millar Lodge on Mount Sequoyah. chambermusiconthemountain.org

