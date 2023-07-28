Memphis under federal scrutiny

The Justice Department on Thursday opened a sweeping civil rights investigation into allegations that the Memphis Police Department systematically used excessive force and discriminated against Black residents, dramatically escalating federal scrutiny seven months after the police beating death of Tyre Nichols.

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke said the probe is not based on any single instance of misconduct but was launched after the department's broad review of public records and information provided by community members.

"This federal civil rights investigation will examine whether police violated the Constitution or federal civil rights laws in a systemic way," Clarke said at a news conference in Memphis, where she was joined by Kevin G. Ritz, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was beaten by several Memphis officers on Jan. 7 and died three days later of his injuries in an incident caught on police surveillance and body-camera footage that was released to the public amid a widespread outcry.

Clarke said the federal probe will examine the department's use of force, whether it has inappropriately targeted Black residents on traffic stops and whether it has discriminated more broadly against Black people. She did not specify how long the investigation would take. Other pattern and practice investigations, including in Minneapolis and Louisville, Ky., took around two years to complete.

If federal investigators find that Memphis police violated civil rights laws, the Justice Department is likely to seek a court-approved consent decree that would force the local police to implement hundreds of changes under the watch of a federal monitor.

"The family of Tyre Nichols is grateful that the Department of Justice heard their cries for accountability and are opening this investigation," civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represent the family, said in a joint statement. "It is our hope that the investigation ... will provide a transparent account of the abuses of power we have seen and continue to see in Memphis."

During pattern or practice investigations, federal authorities typically conduct wide-ranging reviews, including examining reams of data on police use of force incidents, training standards and accountability structures, as well as visiting facilities and conducting ride-alongs with police units. They also usually interview elected officials, police officers and community activists.

Yet the Justice Department has had mixed success in trying to improve local policing through federal intervention. Consent decrees in some cities have lasted more than a decade -- at a cost of millions of dollars a year for local jurisdictions -- with modest success in curbing use of force. In some cases, the efforts have contributed to deteriorating morale, though other departments have welcomed federal assistance.

Clarke said she briefed Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Police Chief Cerelyn Davis and that they pledged to cooperate with investigators.

Strickland said in a statement that the city would act as a "good partner" in the probe. But he chided Justice officials for failing to discuss the need for the probe with him before the announcement. He added: "I hope the remainder of the process is more forthright and inclusive than it has been so far."

Davis said in a statement that her department would cooperate with investigators and work to build community trust.

After Nichols's death, the Memphis police fired seven officers, and five of them have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.

In addition, three Memphis Fire Department employees were fired and two sheriff's deputies were suspended.

The Justice Department had announced in March that it had begun, at the request of city officials, a review of the Memphis Police Department's use of force policies and practices, a step that added to the scrutiny facing the local agency. That examination has been conducted by Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and such reviews aim to help local police with technical assistance to improve policies. They lack the type of legally enforceable agreements of far broader pattern or practice investigations.

The COPS office, which is preparing a guide for local police agencies on how to manage specialized policing units, will continue its work with the Memphis police as federal investigators conduct the civil rights investigation, Clarke said.

In Memphis, Davis shut down the specialized "Scorpion" unit that had employed the five officers charged in Nichols' death.

Davis had initially defended the unit in the face of sharp criticism, but she eliminated it the day after footage showing Nichols' beating was made public.