



California Gov. Gavin Newsom has contacted all sides of the strikes that have hobbled Hollywood, his office said this week, offering to help broker a deal to restart an industry that is crucial to keeping the state's economy humming amid signs of weakness. So far, neither studio executives nor actors and writers have expressed interest in bringing Newsom to the negotiating table, said Anthony York, the Democratic governor's senior adviser for communications. But York said Newsom and his aides have been in touch with all sides as the two strikes stretch deeper into the summer blockbuster season. "It's clear that the sides are still far apart, but he is deeply concerned about the impact a prolonged strike can have on the regional and state economy," York said. He noted that "thousands of jobs depend directly or indirectly on Hollywood getting back to work." Hollywood is also a fundraising powerhouse for mostly Democratic candidates, including Newsom. The last time the writers went on strike more than a decade ago, the 100-day work stoppage cost the state's economy an estimated $2 billion. The hit could be even bigger this time around now that actors have joined the picket lines.

Prince Harry's lawsuit accusing the publisher of The Sun tabloid of unlawfully snooping on him can go to trial, but not on claims of phone hacking, a High Court judge ruled Thursday. The Duke of Sussex alleged the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World had hacked his phone and used investigators and deception to unlawfully gather information on him going back two decades. News Group Newspapers, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch, argued that the suit should be thrown out because the claims were brought after the six-year limitation had expired. Justice Timothy Fancourt said Harry was sufficiently aware of the phone hacking to bring those claims sooner, but could proceed on allegations about other unlawful information gathering, such as the use of private investigators to dig up dirt on him. The ruling was similar to one Fancourt made in a case brought by actor Hugh Grant. A spokesperson for News Group called it a "significant victory" that "substantially reduces the scope of his legal claim." Harry's attorney had argued that he was prevented from bringing his case sooner because of a "secret agreement" between the royal family and the newspapers that called for a settlement and apology. The deal, which the prince said was authorized by the late Queen Elizabeth II, would have prevented future litigation by the royals. The publisher denied there was any such agreement and Fancourt said Harry failed to produce evidence. Harry had said the rationale for the secret agreement was to avoid putting members of the royal family on the witness stand to recount embarrassing voicemails.





Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. A London judge has allowed Prince Harry's lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial on claims the newspaper used unlawful methods to gather information about him. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)







Rupert Murdoch is shown at his annual party at Spencer House, St James' Place in London.,Thursday June 22, 2023. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)





