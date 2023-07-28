ArcBest to release

2Q earnings today

Fort Smith-based ArcBest is expected to release second quarter earnings today before the markets open and will host a conference call with analysts later in the morning.

A consensus of eight analysts predicts earnings per share of $2.05 cents per share for the quarter compared to $4.30 for the year ago quarter, according to Yahoo Finance. The analysts are calling for revenue of $1.11 billion, compared to revenue of $1.39 billion a year ago.

A conference call with company executives will be held at 8:30 a.m. It will be available live on the investor relations page of the company's website with a replay available through Sept. 15.

The call may also be accessed by dialing (800) 757-9216. A recorded playback will be available through Sept. 15 at (800) 633-8284 with the conference ID for the playback -- 22027510.

ArcBest subsidiary ABF Freight recently signed a new five-year master freight contract with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters -- complete with raises and benefits increases for drivers.

-- John Magsam

Walmart will end

vision firm pact

Walmart Inc. is cutting ties in February with the company that was created in 1990 to operate Walmart's Vision Centers.

A Walmart spokeswoman said Thursday that the retailer will bring the Vision Centers in-house starting Feb. 23.

National Vision said in a news release Wednesday that Walmart told the company last week that it will not renew its agreement for National Vision to operate more than 200 Vision Centers, located inside Walmart stores.

The Duluth, Ga.-based company said Walmart will also not renew a contract with one of its subsidiaries that arranges optometry services at offices next to certain Walmart stores in California.

Reade Fahs, National Vision's chief executive, said Walmart's decision was not expected.

National Vision also said that another of its wholly owned subsidiaries has notified Walmart that it will not renew its agreements with the Bentonville-based retailer to provide wholesale and e-commerce contact lens distribution and related services.

National Vision, now a public company, expects those agreements to end on June 30, 2024.

-- Serenah McKay

Arkansas Index falls

11.26 points for day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 863.71, down 11.26.

"Equities opened higher but retreated in afternoon trading as strong economic data including second quarter GDP came in ahead of expectations raising fears of continued hawkish policy from the Federal Reserve," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.