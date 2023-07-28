Nigeria comes up with upset of co-host Australia

BRISBANE, Australia -- Asisat Oshoala had to watch from Nigeria's bench for an hour, desperate to get into the action, before getting a chance to unleash all her pent up energy against co-host Australia at the Women's World Cup.

The Barcelona striker entered the game in the 63rd minute and Nigeria took the lead two minutes later for the first time, 2-1. Within nine minutes, Oshoala scored a goal that sealed an upset victory, sparked her jersey-shedding celebration and left Australia in a must-win scenario for World Cup survival.

After losing 3-2, an Australian squad dealing with injuries to striker Sam Kerr and understudy Mary Fowler needs to beat Olympic champion Canada in Melbourne on Monday to control its own fate for a spot in the round of 16.

Nigeria and Canada opened with a 0-0 draw and both teams now have four points. Australia has three from its opening 1-0 win over Ireland. Nigeria next faces winless Ireland, which is making its debut in the tournament.

Nigeria Coach Randy Waldrum said he benched Oshoala at the start of the game to manage her long-term injury, but always intended to send her on when it was most needed.

"She's such a force physically," Waldrum said. "She can create problems -- the third goal was massive. When we talked about her role -- she's like any player, she wants to be on all the time -- I said 'I just have a feeling, come on for the last 30 minutes and make a difference.' "

What a feeling.

The pivotal moment against the injury-plagued Australians was in the 72nd minute when Oshoala swooped on a defensive mixup and beat three Matildas to the ball, sneaking a right-foot inside the near post from a tight angle.

She peeled off her jersey and sprinted to the right corner to celebrate scoring in three consecutive World Cups, getting a yellow card in the process.

"I'm so proud of these players. So many people didn't believe," Waldrum said. "Didn't believe in me, in the team.

"I told them after the match, keep believing."

That's something the Australians need now.

"This was a massive opportunity that we let slide," Steph Catley, who is leading the Matildas in the absence of Kerr, said in her post-match TV interview. "We created a lot of opportunities that we couldn't finish. We weren't patient enough, and we weren't clinical.

"(Nigeria) was great on the counter and they finished their chances," Catley added. "We've just got to move on as quickly as possible -- on to Canada now. This is what World Cups are all about."

SOUTH AFRICA 2,

ARGENTINA 2

DUNEDIN, New Zealand -- Argentina scored two game-saving goals in a flurry of five minutes during the second half Friday to salvage a 2-2 draw with South Africa.

The draw gave both teams a single point in Group G. Sweden and Italy, the co-leaders of the group with three points each, play Saturday.

Sophia Braun sent the ball soaring into the top right corner of the net in the 74th minute to get Argentina on the board. Romina Nunez tied it with a header in the 79th.

The game was played before just 8,834 spectators in Dunedin Stadium, but those in attendance made their support known for both of the teams.

Linda Motlhalo scored in the 30th minute for South Africa when she knocked in a pass from Thembi Kgatlana when play slowed because Argentine players thought South Africa was offside. Kgatlana later added a goal herself in the 66th minute.

The draw gave South Africa its first ever point in the Women's World Cup. South Africa lost every match in the group stage at the 2019 Women's World Cup, as well as this tournament opener.

But the Banyana Banyana are more competitive this time around and took the lead against Sweden in the opener before losing 2-1.

PORTUGAL 2,

VIETNAM 0

HAMILTON, New Zealand -- Telma Encarnacao scored one goal and assisted on another as Portugal defeated Vietnam, a win that ensured Vietnam will not advance to the knockout stage.

Portugal jumped ahead in the seventh minute following a quick series of decisive passes through the Vietnamese defense. Lucia Alves dropped in a perfect cross to Encarnacao at the top of the six-yard box for a simple finish.

Portugal still has a shot to advance out of the group stage but will need to win or draw against the United States, with a Netherlands loss next Tuesday against Vietnam.

Just 14 minutes later, Portugal turned a goal kick from Vietnam into a chance, taking possession and moving downfield. Encarnacao slipped the ball to Kika Nazareth as she raced through defenders, and the 20-year-old forward slotted the second goal of the night to the left of goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh.

Portugal avoided its own elimination and still has a shot to advance out of the group stage but will need to win or draw against the United States, with a Netherlands loss next Tuesday against Vietnam.

Portugal Coach Francisco Neto held out seven starters from its 1-0 loss to the Netherlands, including 31-year-old captain Dolores Silva and goalkeeper Ines Pereira. Both Encarnacao and Nazareth came off the bench in the loss to the Dutch; both started in the win over Vietnam.

About 6,650 fans turned out to Waikato Stadium, which has a capacity of 18,009. The crowd was mostly Vietnamese fans, but it was the Portuguese contingent that made all the noise.

Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy was the lone bright spot for Vietnam. The right winger looked threatening the few times the Golden Star Women Warriors found themselves on the attack but couldn't produce a goal.





Women’s World Cup

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Portugal 2, Vietnam 0

Nigeria 3, Australia 2

Argentina 2, South Africa 2, tie

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

England vs. Denmart, 2:30 a.m.

China vs. Haiti, 5 a.m.





Nigeria's Glory Ogbonna reacts after defeating Australia at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)



Nigeria players celebrate after teammate Osinachi Ohale, bottom inside the goal, scored their side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)



Nigeria's Halimatu Ayinde, right, fights for the ball with Australia's Hayley Raso during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)



Australia's Emily Van Egmond, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)



Nigeria's Ifeoma Onumonu, right, celebrates after teammate Uchenna Kanu, background, scored their side's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

