FOOTBALL

Burrow carted off field

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble on Thursday. The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice. Coach Zac Taylor later said it was a calf injury. Burrow was wearing a sleeve on it and came up limping. Several teammates gathered around while trainers tended to the Pro Bowl quarterback before he was helped on to the back of a cart. Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players. Burrow had talked Wednesday about how good he felt at the opening of camp after his first three NFL training camps were disrupted and how he hoped to play in some preseason games. Preseason practice was truncated in Burrow’s rookie year in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2001, he was still rehabbing after knee surgery the previous December. On the first day of camp last year, he was stricken with appendicitis.

Surgery for Dolphins’ CB

Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will undergo surgery today to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, a person familiar with the diagnosis told The Associated Press. Ramsey was injured and he was carted off the field at the end of Miami’s practice on Thursday. The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t released details, said the severity of Ramsey’s injury will be determined during surgery. Miami opens the season on September 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers. Ramsey collided with receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill. Ramsey went down grabbing at his left knee and was attended to by trainers.

New contract for Cards’ safety

The Arizona Cardinals have reworked the contract for All-Pro safety Budda Baker, adding $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives for the upcoming season, including a $300,000 signing bonus, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. Baker also received a raise for next season. The 27-year-old has been one of the best defensive players in the league since he was drafted in the second round out of Washington in 2017. He’s a two-time All-Pro selection in 2017 and 2020 who is known as a hard-hitter despite his relatively small stature at 5-10 and 195 pounds.

Bengals, DE reach deal

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension Thursday that ties him to Cincinnati through the 2025 season. Hendrickson receives an additional $21 million, including $5 million this season and $16 million in 2025, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The four-year, $60 million deal that Hendrickson signed with the Bengals during 2021 free agency was set to expire at the end of the 2024 season. The 28-year-old Hendrickson has 22 sacks and six forced fumbles in two seasons with the team. He played through a broken wrist last season to help the Bengals reach the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year.

BASEBALL

Brewers add 1B Santana

Carlos Santana is heading to Milwaukee. The NL Central-leading Brewers have acquired the veteran first baseman/designated hitter from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor leaguer Jhonny Severino. The 37-year-old Santana hit .235 with 12 home runs and 53 RBI in 94 games for the Pirates, who have faded to last place in the NL Central following a fast start. The Brewers are hoping Santana can help boost an offense that is just 25th in runs scored. First baseman Rowdy Tellez is batting .213 with 12 home runs and has been on the injured list for the last three weeks.

GOLF

Hodges leads 3M Open

Lee Hodges got off to a good start in his bid to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, shooting an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a one-stroke lead in the first round of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn. Two-time major champion Justin Thomas, who’s trying to make both the playoffs and the U.S. Ryder Cup team, opened with a 69 in windier afternoon conditions at the TPC Twin Cities. Kevin Streelman had the best of the afternoon rounds with a 64, matching Hideki Matsuyama, Brandt Snedeker and Tyler Duncan. Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy and Justin Suh were another shot back, and defending champion Tony Finau was one of nine players to shoot 66. Hodges entered the week having missed the cut in three of his past four tournaments and 14 of 29 events this season. He’s 74th in the FedEx Cup standings. The top 70 will make the playoffs that begin in two weeks. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) opened with an even-par 71, Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) turned in a 1-over 72 and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) posted a 4-over 75..

Jimenez opens with a 66

Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 5-under 66 to take the first-round lead at the Senior British Open in Bridgend, Wales, on Thursday, five years after he became the first Spaniard to win the tournament. Jimenez is two shots ahead of Alex Cejka and Mario Tiziani at Royal Porthcawl. Vijay Singh and Jeev Milka Singh are three shots off the lead. Jimenez, who edged Bernhard Langer by one shot at St. Andrews in 2018, made six birdies and one bogey. Defending champion Darren Clarke’s 73 included a double bogey on the par-4 No.

1. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is tied for 13th after posting a 1-under 71. Glen Day (Little Rock) struggled in shooting a 5-over 76.

Reto a surprise in France

Paula Reto had eight birdies as she carded a 7-under 64 to take a surprise first-round lead at the Evian (France) Championship on Thursday. The 33-year-old South African holds a two-shot lead over 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand and three other players locked on 66: Frenchwoman Celine Boutier, American Alison Lee, and Thai golfer Wichanee Meechai — who recovered from a bogey and a double bogey early on. Reto’s stellar round was perhaps surprising because she has only won one tournament on the LPGA Tour and has never placed higher than 18th at a major championship. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez shot a 69.

TENNIS

Ruud survives; Rublev upset

Casper Ruud fought back after being “destroyed” in the first set to beat Cristian Garin at the clay-court Hamburg (Germany) European Open on Thursday, while Daniel Altmaier upset Andrey Rublev in the second round. In the Hamburg women’s competition, up-and-coming German player Noma Noha Akugue reached the semifinals in her first WTA Tour event. French Open runner-up Ruud came back to win 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 for a place in the quarterfinals in a match that proved far more difficult than the world rankings would suggest. Ruud is ranked fourth and Garin 120th, but the Chilean qualifier won five career titles on clay before recent struggles with form and injury, and had won three of his four previous matches against Ruud. Ruud’s quarterfinal opponent is 19-year-old French player Arthur Fils. Second-seeded Rublev was upset 6-2, 6-2 by Altmaier in a match lasting just 75 minutes. Altmaier will face Zhang Zhicheng for a place in the semifinals.