On redemptive suffering

I’m struggling. Not in any visible way but struggling nonetheless. I’m struggling with an unseen autoimmune disease. I’m struggling with a cross country move and a house that hasn’t sold yet.

I’m struggling to let my children grow up. I’m struggling with my parents getting older. I’m struggling with all the things happening in the world right now. You, too?

Years past, I’d have taken the stance that Jesus is coming soon. I’m not saying He’s not, but I’ve learned more and more about redemptive suffering. When I converted to Catholicism, this idea of redemptive suffering was so foreign, surely bordering on self-idolatry and falling into works based salvation.

But no! Jesus tells us in Matthew 5:10, “Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” In Romans 5:3-5, we read St. Paul’s words: “More than that, we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not disappoint us, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit which has been given to us.”

We have been called to suffer and offer that suffering in union with Christ’s death on the Cross for sinners.

“Now I rejoice in my sufferings for your sake, and in my flesh I complete what is lacking in Christ’s afflictions for the sake of His body, that is the church,” (Col 1:24).

Of course, nothing is lacking in Christ’s afflictions but God graciously allows us to add to them, if only we offer them up to God as a sacrifice. And that means without complaint, lest we be like Cain.

St. Augustine of Hippo says, “God had one son on earth without sin, but never one without suffering.” How can we call ourselves Christians and avoid suffering? We can’t. We should pursue the attitude of St. Gemma Galgani: “If you really want to love Jesus, first learn to suffer, because suffering teaches you to love.”

As we embrace our sufferings, the question becomes how to offer up our sufferings. I suggest this prayer as a starting point from https://catholicstand.com/saints-quotes-on-redemptive-suffering/

“Oh my loving Jesus, my heart suffers and longs to be consumed by Your Sacred Heart that was pierced by the soldier’s sword. As I contemplate the mystery of Your Cross, and Your five holy wounds, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary I unite all of my misery with Yours, now and forever, knowing that your Holy Passion will sanctify my suffering. I offer it up for the conversion of all of the poor sinners here on earth, for the release of the poor souls in purgatory, and for the holiness of all priests, all religious, and all families. Amen.”

Hope, peace and grace to you.

Brandi Skidmore, now of Indiana, is the former vice president of the Ladies Altar Society at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at Lake Village, Ark.

