100 years ago

July 28, 1923

TEXARKANA -- A pack of wolves, consisting of a half dozen or more grown ones and a large numbers of cubs, is reported to have been seen on the L. C. Adams plantation, about 15 miles northeast of here, yesterday. Lucien Adams, son of L. C. Adams, and another young man were on their way to the the river to a take a swim when they met the pack at a turn in the road. The young men killed one of the cubs, but the remainder got away.

50 years ago

July 28, 1973

PINE BLUFF -- Dr. Lawrence A. Davis, 59, chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will resign August 20, ending a 30-year career with the predominantly black institution. ... Dr. Davis served 29 years as president of Arkansas AM and N College and became the school's chancellor in July 1972 when it was merged with the U of A.

25 years ago

July 28, 1998

Under rates that take effect Oct. 1, Arkansas public school employees will pay at least twice as much for health insurance as the U.S. average for employees with health benefits, officials were told Monday. The 45,000 Arkansas school employees already pay more than others, but the difference will increase under the new rates, said the administrator of the public school employees' health insurance plan. The cost of providing the insurance is the same as elsewhere, but employers elsewhere, on average, pay more than Arkansas school districts do, officials said. Health insurance costs came up at a joint meeting of the Arkansas State and Public School Employees Insurance Board and the Joint State Employee/Public School Personnel Insurance Subcommittee of the state Legislature. Arkansas districts will pay an average of 21 percent of an employee's family coverage under the new rates. This compares to national averages ranging from 69 percent to 78 percent in four insurance industry surveys, which were presented Monday to the board and the subcommittee.

10 years ago

July 28, 2013

Less than a month before the oil spill in Mayflower in March, crude oil flooded a small pumping station in south Arkansas, then spilled out of a holding pond and flowed several miles along a creek bed leading to Little Cornie Bayou. The total amount of oil released March 9 -- about 5 miles east of Magnolia -- by some estimates was nearly equal to the amount that spewed 20 days later from the ruptured Pegasus pipeline and threatened Lake Conway in Faulkner County. While the March 29 spill in Mayflower led to the evacuation of 22 homes and lingering concerns about health and environmental damage, the March 9 spill was quietly cleaned up with only one resident complaint that originated more than 3 miles from the spill site. About 10 a.m. on March 9, representatives from Lion Oil Co. contacted Larry Taylor, Columbia County's emergency management coordinator, to tell him about an oil release at the station on County Road 25. A malfunctioning suction pump that transported crude oil from one of the company's oil tanks to an underground transmission line had led to the oil release, company officials later reported.