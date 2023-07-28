PBSD sets orientation, names school principals

The Pine Bluff School District announced its campus principals and assistant principals for the 2023-2024 school year:

Pine Bluff High: Principal Ronnieus Thompson; assistant principals Reginald Wilson, LaTanya Harris and Dexter Lee; dean of students Booker Mays Jr.

Pine Bluff Junior High and Junior High Academy: Principal Arnold Robertson; assistant principals Michael Anthony and Thaddeus Pearson

Thirty-Fourth Avenue Elementary: Principal Claudette White; assistant principal Betty Sneed

James Matthews Elementary: Principal Tamika Wright; assistant principal Dedrick Cross

Broadmoor Elementary: Principal Alycia Wiley; assistant principal Tabitha Turner

Southwood Elementary: Principal Paula Watson; assistant principal David Sims

Forrest Park/Greenville Pre-K: Principal Marceinia Peoples.

Pine Bluff Junior High is located on the campus of the former Robert F. Morehead Middle School at 2601 Fluker Ave. Pine Bluff Junior High Academy is across the street from Morehead at the campus of the recent Dollarway High School.

Orientation for district students has been scheduled:

Aug. 9: Pine Bluff Junior High and Junior High Academy, 5-6:30 p.m.; Pine Bluff High, 6-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10: Forrest Park/Greenville Pre-K, 5-6 p.m.; all elementary schools, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The first day of school in the PBSD is Aug. 16.

WCSD approves student handbook changes

Watson Chapel School District board members approved changes to the student handbook for the 2023-2024 school year during a special meeting Tuesday.

Among the changes, sixth-graders will wear red polo shirts as part of the district's uniform policy, and only clear backpacks will be allowed on campus.

The district will provide clear backpacks to students who need them, Superintendent Tom Wilson said.

District board members, however, tabled a vote whether to approve a cell phone policy, citing more time was needed to review it, Wilson said.

The board also approved the hires of Ryan Acker as a secondary math teacher, Yvonne Denton as a special education teacher, Kassi Martindale as a secondary social studies teacher, John Scroggins as a special education teacher, and Winston Southwell as a secondary business education teacher.

Resignations were accepted from special education teacher Cheryl Wade, bus driver Collin Branch and paraprofessional Karen Williams.