Prosecutor charges former West Fork officer with negligent homicide in traffic stop death

FAYETTEVILLE -- Prosecutors on Thursday charged a former West Fork police officer with negligent homicide in the Dec. 29 death of a motorist during a traffic stop.

A warrant for Christopher Cordeiro's arrest was also filed in Washington County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Negligent homicide is a Class A misdemeanor under Arkansas law and is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

The Arkansas State Police was asked to investigate the death of Michael J. Hanna, 49, of West Fork, who died while being taken into custody by Cordeiro, according to information from the state police.

Police stopped Hanna about 4:15 p.m. at 6210 U.S. 71 in West Fork, according to a state police news release. During the traffic stop, a fight began between Hanna and Cordeiro, and Cordeiro used his stun gun on Hanna.

Jay Cantrell with the Washington County sheriff's office said at the time of his death Hanna "went limp" while officers were attempting to take him into custody, and a deputy who was at the scene to provide backup to West Fork officers provided emergency medical assistance until an ambulance arrived.

Hanna was pronounced dead at the scene, said Cantrell, who is now the Washington County sheriff.

Cordeiro was placed on administrative leave after the incident and resigned in May, according to information from the West Fork police.

Cordeiro initiated the traffic stop because Hanna was driving on a suspended driver's license, according to the affidavit for the arrest warrant. Hanna stopped after driving for about seven-tenths of a mile. He was eating pasta from a can when Cordeiro walked up. Cordeiro ordered Hanna to get out of the car.

Hanna replied he was a diabetic and his blood sugar was low, and he was going to eat his food first.

Cordeiro ordered Hanna to get out of the car multiple times. Cordeiro reached into the car, opened the door and removed Hanna. Cordeiro told Hanna he would use his stun gun if Hanna didn't comply, according the the affidavit.

Hanna told Cordeiro he had a heart condition, according to the affidavit. When Hanna didn't put his hands behind his back, Cordeiro used his stun gun multiple times, the affidavit says. A review of Cordeiro's stun gun showed it was deployed nine times, according to the affidavit -- seven times for a total of five seconds each, one time for six seconds and one time for two seconds.

Based on Cordeiro's body camera, the affidavit states, he made no attempts to assist Hanna after he was restrained until the second officer arrived and checked Hanna's pulse.

Hanna fell to the ground and began rolling around.

"The last thing that M.H. can be heard saying while being restrained was that he was dying," the affidavit says.

Another officer arrived and found Cordeiro had Hanna restrained, face down in a ditch. The officer checked Hanna for a pulse and found none. The officer radioed for medical assistance and administered life-saving measures. Paramedics were unable to restore a pulse.

Hanna was declared dead.

An autopsy showed Hanna's death was caused by a combination of heart disease and methamphetamine intoxication, along with physical exertion, struggle and restraint. The medical examiner also stated Hanna had injuries consistent with the use of an electro-muscular disruption device such as a stun gun.