S. Korea unveils Truman statue

On the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted the Korean War, one American received a special honor in South Korea: former President Harry S. Truman, in whose memory a new, nearly 14-foot-tall statue was unveiled on Thursday.

Although not all South Koreans were happy to see another monument for the war or a new edifice to an American leader built on their soil, conservatives wanted to celebrate Truman, who perhaps affected the fate of South Korea more than any other U.S. president. When North Korea invaded the South in 1950, Truman sent U.S. troops and engineered a United Nations resolution to support the South with Allied forces.

South Korea celebrates the armistice anniversary as a victory for the free world that helped the nation become one of Asia's richest economies, while North Korea remains a hunger-stricken, nuclear-armed international pariah.

"The Americans' choice to have such a decisive leader as President Truman in the White House when North Korea invaded saved South Korea and the free world," said Cho Gab-je, a prominent conservative journalist and publisher who led the campaign to build a Truman statue.

The statue was dedicated at a government-run memorial park at Dabu-dong, a famous Korean War battle site near Daegu in southeast South Korea. It was made by sculptor Kim Young-won, best known for making the statue of King Sejong in central Seoul.

The Truman statue was installed as part of conservative activists' broader effort to celebrate Washington's decision to intervene in the Korean War as well as the resulting alliance between the United States and South Korea, which still underpins the South's defense against North Korea even today.

When North Korea launched a surprise attack on South Korea on June 25, 1950, Truman was spending the weekend at home with his family in Independence, Mo.

"Korea is a small country, thousands of miles away, but what is happening there is important to every American," he said in a radio and television address. "We know that it will take a hard, tough fight to halt the invasion and to drive the communists back."

DEFIANT DISPLAY

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shared center stage with senior delegates from Russia and China as he rolled out his most powerful, nuclear-capable missiles in a military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, marking a major war anniversary with a show of defiance against the United States.

State media said today that Kim attended Thursday evening's parade with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese ruling party official Li Hongzhong from a balcony looking over a brightly illuminated Kim Il Sung Square, named after Kim's state-founding grandfather.

The streets and stands were packed with tens of thousands of mobilized spectators, who roared in approval as waves of goose-stepping soldiers, tanks and huge, intercontinental ballistic missiles wheeled out on launcher trucks filled up the main road.

Photos showed Kim Jong Un smiling and talking with Shoigu and Li, who respectively stood to his right and left at the balcony's center spot, and Kim and Shoigu raising their hands to salute the parading troops.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency said the parade also featured ceremonial flights of newly developed surveillance and attack drones, which were first unveiled by state media this week as they reported on an arms exhibition attended by Kim and Shoigu.

KCNA did not say whether Kim made a speech during the parade. It did summarize a speech by North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam, who described the parade as a historic celebration of the country's "great victory against the American imperialists and the forces of their follower nations" and said the North under Kim's leadership would "prosper indefinitely."

Black-and-white synthetic aperture radar imagery from satellites showed what appeared to be a massing of people at the square at 10:16 p.m. local Thursday, said Dave Schmerler, a senior research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, which is part of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey.

Clouds over Pyongyang in recent days made it difficult to make out the preparations for the parade, which took place at night.

Information for this article was contributed by Choe Sang-Hun of The New York Times and by Kim Tong-Hyung of The Associated Press.