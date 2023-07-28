State sports brief

FOOTBALL

Fordyce’s Allen commits to ASU

Fordyce linebacker Carmilo Allen announced his commitment to Coach Butch Jones and Arkansas State University on Thursday morning.

Allen, the cousin of former Arkansas State linebacker Eddie Walker, was offered a scholarship by the Red Wolves on June 10 during his first visit to Jonesboro. He made an official visit June 23.

Allen, 6-2, 265 pounds, recorded 98 tackles and seven tackles for loss for the Redbugs last season as a junior.

He’s the second in-state commitment — joining Malvern’s Kealen Juniel — and the 11th overall in ASU’s 2024 recruiting class.

— Sam Lane