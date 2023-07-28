TEXAS LEAGUE Naturals 3, Travelers 1

Naturals 3, Travelers 1

The Arkansas Travelers' comeback attempt fell short as they lost to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Naturals took a lead in the first inning when Diego Hernandez scored on Travelers catcher Jake Anchia's throwing error.

Northwest Arkansas added to its lead in the eighth inning when Hernandez's RBI single and Jorge Bonifacio's double-play groundout each drove in a run, making it 3-0.

The Travelers avoided the shutout in the ninth inning when a double by Alberto Rodriguez drove in Jonatan Clase to make the score 3-1.

Isiah Gilliam drew a walk to bring the winning run to the plate, but Robert Perez Jr. struck out to end the game.

Chandler Champlain (2-2) was pulled after the sixth inning without allowing a hit. He struck out six and walked one. Arkansas didn't record its first hit until the ninth when Leo Rivas led off the bottom half of the inning with a single. Naturals reliever Anderson Paulino picked up his first save, working the ninth and allowing 1 run on 2 hits with 1 walk and 1 strikeout.

Travs starter Emerson Hancock (11-4) suffered the loss, allowing 1 run on 4 hits with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts in 7 innings.