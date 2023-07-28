The Southern Fried Podcast: Cancer care in Arkansas with CARTI CEO Adam Head

Adam Head, president and CEO of CARTI, joins Rex Nelson this week to discuss what his and other health care organizations are doing to improve cancer treatment for Arkansans across the state.

They talk about Head's military service, and how it prepared him to lead CARTI into a period of strong growth and expansion across the state.

CARTI's most recent addition, a one-stop cancer care and surgical center in Little Rock, is just one of several new facilities built to improve treatment accessibility to all Arkansans.

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Listen here]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.