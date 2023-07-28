The world in brief: 26 die when Philippines boat overturns

26 die when Philippines boat overturns

MANILA, Philippines — A small Philippine ferry turned upside down when passengers suddenly crowded to one side in panic as fierce winds pummeled the wooden vessel, and at least 26 people died, while 40 others were rescued, officials said today.

Coast guard and police said search and rescue efforts had resumed after a pause Thursday night. Officials said it remained unclear how many people were aboard the M/B Princess Aya, which capsized Thursday in Laguna de Bay in Rizal province east of Manila.

When people rushed to one side of the vessel amid severe winds, the boat tilted and its outrigger broke, then the boat capsized shortly after leaving a wharf in the town of Binangonan for nearby Talim island, police and the coast guard said.

The accident happened only about 150 feet from shore, officials said at a news conference.

The Rizal provincial police said that they immediately launched a rescue operation with the help of the coast guard and other local authorities, but that at least 26 people drowned. Forty others were saved.

The ferry was supposed to carry a maximum of 42 passengers and crew members but was overloaded, coast guard Rear Adm. Hostillo Arturo Cornelio said. He said investigators would also look into reports that the passengers were not wearing life vests as required by safety regulations.

Chinese coast, Taiwan brace for typhoon

BEIJING — The coastal Chinese city of Shantou on Thursday joined parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and offices as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy wind and rain to the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas.

Doksuri weakened further on Thursday, with sustained winds of 96 mph and gusts of up to 118 mph, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau. The typhoon’s center won’t hit Taiwan’s mainland, but its outlying bands would still bring stronger winds and rains on Thursday afternoon.

Shantou, which lies on the border between Guangdong and Fujian provinces, will remain largely shut through the end of today, the local government said on social media. Images from the area on public news broadcasts showed fishing ships tied up in port as heavy waves broke along the seawall. Apart from an occasional squall, there was no sign of heavy rain as of early Thursday afternoon, reports said.

The Taiwan Strait is one of the world’s busiest routes for international trade and the typhoon has caused major disruptions to shipping and flights.

Kuwait executes bomber, 4 other inmates

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Kuwait said Thursday it executed five prisoners, including an inmate convicted over the bombing of a Shiite mosque in 2015 that killed 27 people and was claimed by the Islamic State group.

The inmates were hanged at the Central Prison, Kuwait’s Public Prosecution said in a statement. Prosecutors said the five include the man convicted in the mosque attack, Abdulrahman Sabah Idan, three people convicted of murder and a convicted drug dealer from Sri Lanka. One of the convicted murderers was Egyptian, another was Kuwaiti.

Idan, known as Saud, was a so-called Bidoon, a group largely made up of descendants of desert nomads considered stateless by the Kuwaiti government. During his trial, prosecutors described him as driving the Saudi suicide bomber to the Imam al-Sadiq Mosque in Kuwait City.

The 2015 bombing occurred during midday Friday prayers inside the mosque, one of Kuwait’s oldest for Shiites. The Islamic State group, which at the time controlled large areas in both Syria and Iraq, claimed the attack, which also wounded over 220 people. The Sunni extremist group views Shiites as apostates deserving of death.

Eight workers trapped in Indonesia mine

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian rescuers upped their efforts Thursday to save eight miners who have been trapped in a pit at an illegal mining area since late Tuesday evening.

The joint search-and-rescue team was racing against time as they brought in six larger submersible water pump machines to suck the water out from the hole, and tried to close off openings where water seeped in from the groundwater basin. Smaller pumps used Wednesday failed to lower the water level.

“We will do further assessment when the water entry points have been closed and the puddles are dry,” Adah Sudarsa, head of the local search and rescue office, said in a statement.

The eight workers were trapped in a 196-foot-deep mining hole on Indonesia’s main island, Java, after water suddenly inundated the mining area in the hours just after they entered the pit.

A miner who was outside the pit in Banyumas district saw water building up in a pit nearby and asked the eight workers to get out. Another worker checked later and saw the miners were still in the hole, which was flooding. They tried to extract water using a water pump but the water hadn’t yet receded, Central Java police spokesperson Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto said in a written statement, adding that the gold mining area has no license.





Members of the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency prepare to save miners who have been trapped at an illegal mining area in Banyumas, Central Java province, Indonesia, Thursday. (AP/Agus Fitrah)





