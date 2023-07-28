Treasurer’s body to lie in Capitol; funeral Saturday

The body of late state Treasurer Mark Lowery will lie in repose in the state Capitol today, and U.S. and Arkansas flags will be flown at half-staff in tribute to his memory, state officials said Thursday.

Lowery, 66, died Wednesday -- a day after his office announced he would retire effective Sept. 30. The Maumelle Republican had suffered strokes in March and in mid-June, according to his office.

Secretary of State John Thurston said the late state treasurer's body will be in the second floor rotunda of the state Capitol today from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Friends, family, staff, and the public are welcome to come and pay their respects, the Republican secretary of state said in a news release.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday ordered U.S. and Arkansas flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset today.

Lowery served in the state House of Representatives from 2013 until 2023, including two stints as chairman of the House Insurance and Commerce Committee, before he was sworn in as state treasurer on Jan. 10, succeeding Benton Republican Dennis Milligan, who is now the state auditor.

He started his public service as chief of staff for Mike Huckabee in the lieutenant governor's office in the mid-1990s, served as editor of the Maumelle Monitor and the Sherwood Voice and was the lobbyist for and executive director of the Arkansas chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors from 2003 to 2011. He also taught communications at the University of Central Arkansas and Henderson State University.

In her proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half-staff, Sanders said that "Lowery leaves behind a legacy of strong leadership and deep connections across Arkansas.

"It is fitting and right for Arkansas to honor him and his decades of service to her people," the Republican governor continued in the proclamation.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. today at New Life Greater Church of North Little Rock, and funeral services will be at the church Saturday at 12:30 p.m., according to Roller Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, a Hot Springs Republican, told his colleagues that Lowery, who served in the state House of Representatives with Westerman in 2013 and 2014, was a devoted public servant.

"Although his time as state treasurer was short, he was passionate about serving our state," he said.

"On behalf of the Arkansas delegation, I want to express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and staff during this time," Westerman said,

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, a Rogers Republican, said Lowery committed much of his life to serving Arkansans as an elected official, an educator and a journalist.

"During his time as state representative for 10 years, he has had Arkansas' youth and families top of mind," Womack said. "He brought significant reforms to the education system and fought hard for fairness in elections."

Womack said Lowery was elected as the state treasurer in November, and "although Mark will be deeply missed, his legacy lives on.

"My prayers are with Mark's family and friends as they navigate this incredibly sad and difficult time and I offer them my sincere condolences," he said. "My hope is that we can all find solace knowing that Arkansas is better off because of Mark Lowery's dedicated work for the people of Arkansas."

The state treasury will continue to be run by Bright and Deputy Treasurer Eric Munson until Sanders appoints a replacement for Lowery, the treasurer's office said Tuesday in a news release.

Sanders' appointee will serve until January 2025, when a replacement elected in the 2024 general election will take office to complete the final two years of Lowery's four-year term, officials in the secretary of state's office said Tuesday.

The state treasurer is responsible for the state treasury's investment portfolio of about $11 billion and serves on the state Board of Finance and the board of trustees for the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System, the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, the Arkansas State Highway Employees Retirement System and the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. The treasurer is paid a salary of $98,564 a year.

Information for this article was contributed by Alex Thomas of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.