UFC 291 Betting Predictions: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

The vacant BMF title will be up for grabs on Saturday night in Salt Lake City as two former interim lightweight champions step into the Octagon for the gimmick belt recently vacated by the retired Jorge Masvidal. Dustin Poirier (-150) is the slight favorite at SI Sportsbook when he squares off with Justin Gaethje.

Their fight back in April of 2018 did not end well for Gaethje as Poirier secured the 4th round TKO via strikes. Both fighters have certainly improved and made adjustments in the span between the last bout and Saturday nights main event, with Gaethje going 5-2 including winning the interim title against Tony Ferguson (also on the 291 card), while Poirier has gone 6-2.

Poirier vs. Gaethje Best Bet: Under 2.5 rounds (-110)

This fight is sure to produce some fireworks as both of these guys will continue to walk forward and navigate deep waters while throwing barrages of punches. Look for the elevation in Salt Lake City to affect the cardio of fighters all night long and for someone to go to sleep before the closing bell. I really think this fight is too close to call a winner, but I love the prop of getting an early finish of under 2.5 rounds at pretty much even money.

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 Main Card Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Time: Main Card 10:00 pm ET

Arena: Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Fight Odds

Michael Chiesa (+125) vs. Kevin Holland (-150)

Tony Ferguson (+310) vs. Bobby Green (-400)

Stephen Thompson (-150) vs. Michel Pereira (+125)

Jan Blachowicz (-110) vs. Alex Pereira (-110)

Dustin Poirier (-150) vs. Justin Gaethje (+125)

