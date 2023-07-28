VOLLEYBALL: Former Fayetteville, University of Washington standout, heading overseas to France

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ella May Powell has enjoyed success as she's gone from high school to Division I college volleyball.
VOLLEYBALL: Former Fayetteville, University of Washington standout, heading overseas to Franceby Paul Boyd | Today at 1:55 a.m.
Fayetteville’s Ella May Powell, shown competing against the University of Arkansas while playing for Washington in 2022, will begin playing for Beziers Angels, a French professional volleyball team, later this summer. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
Print Headline: Fayetteville’s Powell heads to pro volleyball
