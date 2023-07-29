Anchia delivers for Travs

Jake Anchia remembers exactly when he last hit a triple.

He recalls the month he hit it, August 2021, the team it was against, the Vancouver Canadians, and the award, High-A West Player of the Week, that came as a result.

Anchia doubled his career triples total in the Arkansas Travelers' 7-4 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Stepping to the plate with the game tied 4-4, Anchia hit the first pitch of pitcher Yefri Del Rosario's night off the left-field wall. It scored two runners to put the Travelers ahead 6-4.

"I knew I hit it well. I knew I hit it really high," Anchia said. "So it was either going to be a home run or he was going to catch it right at the fence or something."

After the ball caromed off the wall, Naturals left fielder Jeison Guzman misplayed the ball as he attempted to get it back into the infield.

"I look over to third base and I saw [third base coach Jose] Umbria sending [Josh] Morgan to home plate, so I was like, 'OK, there's a play here,' " Anchia said. "I peeked again, and he had dropped it again and it was on the floor. And I was like, 'I'm going. Let's see what happens.' "

On the next pitch after the triple, Travelers shortstop Leo Rivas drove Anchia in from third base, giving Arkansas a 7-4 lead.

Anchia is best known for his defenses. So a triple and two RBI were a welcomed addition.

"It always feels great, especially as a catcher," Anchia said. "Like, you got to take your defensive and your offensive parts of the game, and you really got to separate them because you're so important back there with calling the pitches and keeping the pitchers in check and making sure that position players are in the right spot.

"Whenever you can make something happen, get a couple RBIs for the guys and give you a little run-cushion, it always feels nice because you're working so hard behind the plate. It's good to be rewarded on the field with some stuff, too."

Arkansas entered the sixth inning of Friday's game having scored four runs in its previous 24 innings. After a leadoff single by Alberto Rodriguez and a walk to Isiah Gilliam, Robert Perez Jr. was hit by a pitch, meaning the Travelers were poised for their first offensive outburst of the series against the Naturals.

"I was like, 'Alright, we got some momentum now. This is the most action we've had in the last two days, so let's just take advantage of it,' " Anchia said. "And, you know, the boys put some good swings together."

As the offense was finding its groove, Anchia was teaming up with starter Kyle Tyler to keep the Naturals' offense at bay.

Tyler allowed 1 run on 5 hits and 3 walks in 5 innings in his fourth start of July in which he's held an opponent to two or fewer runs.

"Kyle has been doing a great job this month," Anchia said. "And really, it's just him committing to filling up the zone, you know? Like taking pride and putting that first pitch in the middle. He's done a really good job of just throwing it, and it helps when you got really good stuff like he does. All you got to do is put it in the plate early and then it's a whole different ballgame."





At a glance

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. today

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

ONLINE travs.com, nwanaturals.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Shawn Semple (4-5, 5.29 ERA); Naturals: LHP Drew Parrish (5-4, 5.63)



