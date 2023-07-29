ArcBest reports 2Q profit down 60%





Transportation company ArcBest reported Friday its second-quarter net income dropped 60% and missed analysts' estimates for the period, as the trucking industry continues to struggle in what experts are calling a freight recession.

During a morning conference call with analysts, Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and chief executive officer, said the company's recent agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters sets up ArcBest to keep and recruit the best workers in the industry. Fort Smith-based ArcBest's subsidiary, ABF Freight, recently signed a new five-year master freight contract with the Teamsters union -- complete with substantial raises and benefits increases for truck drivers.

Executives said ArcBest is working to cut costs and has expanded a training program using experienced teams to train managers and employees in best practices, which helped productivity. They also said the company is working on keeping costs down in its asset-light segment.

"This soft market will end," McReynolds said.

Analysts and executives also discussed potential opportunities as Yellow Corp., the nation's third largest less-than-truckload carrier, teeters on seeking bankruptcy protection. Yellow shares plunged about 40% Thursday on reports the company wasn't taking on new customers and could seek bankruptcy protection soon. Its shares closed Friday at 70 cents, up 24%, and have traded as low as 43 cents and as high as $8.51 over the past year. McReynolds said the effects of Yellow Inc. going under could echo through the industry for years.

In response to emailed questions, Marc A. Scott, assistant professor of practice, Department of Supply Chain Management at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, said the potential bankruptcy of Yellow Corp. is dynamic and could have a significant effect on the less-than-truckload landscape.

"In preparation for a bankruptcy filing, it is reported that many of Yellow's core customers have been reducing or halting shipments with the distressed carrier, opting instead to ship with much of the firm's competitors, a base that includes ArcBest," Scott said.

"Indeed, ArcBest has seen an increase of 10% in shipments from core accounts over the past week, a portion of which may be attributable to the Yellow situation; while it is estimated that Yellow, which handled an average of 49,00 shipments per day, as of this week moved between 10,000 to 15,000 shipments."

For the period ending June 30, ArcBest reported net income of $40.4 million, or $1.64 a share, down 60% when compared with $102.5 million, or $4 a share, a year ago. A consensus of eight analysts predicted earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, according to Yahoo Finance.

Second-quarter revenue was $1.1 billion, down 15% when compared with $1.32 billion a year ago. Revenue matched analysts' expectations for the quarter.

ArcBest shares closed at $119.41, up 58 cents, or less than 1%, Friday on the Nasdaq. Its shares have traded as low as $68 and as high as $122.86 over the past year.

ArcBest's asset-based business, which consists of ABF Freight, saw revenue of $722 million, down from $806 million a year ago. Operating income was $43.3 million with an operating ratio of 94% compared with $116.7 million with an operating ratio of 85.5%. Billed revenue per hundredweight was down 11% while revenue per hundredweight on the less-than-truckload business, excluding fuel surcharges, was down 1%. The company said it saw a general slowing of order frequency during the quarter from its core customers.

Scott said ArcBest's results didn't hold many surprises but he noted it was clear its costs were climbing as seen in the asset-based business's higher operating ratio. A lower operating ratio is considered good as it shows expenses are a smaller percentage of sales.

"Much of this performance can be attributed, and understandably so, to slow growth in core customer shipment frequencies, relatively smaller shipment sizes driven by reduced economic activity, as well as decreased income from fuel surcharges due to lower diesel prices during the period," Scott said.

The company's asset-light business, which covers logistics, transportation management and household goods moving services and includes brokerage company MoLo, booked revenue of $409.8 million compared with $549.7 million. Operating income was $13.2 million compared with $27.5 million. The company said results were affected by a softer market despite an increase in daily shipments during the quarter.

The American Trucking Associations' For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index rose 2.1% in June after moving up 1.2% in May.

"While the tonnage index increased in both May and June, it remains in recession territory," American Trucking Association Chief Economist Bob Costello said in a release earlier this week. "The index continues to fall from a year earlier and is off 1.9% from its recent peak in September 2022. A multitude of factors have caused a recession in freight, including stagnant consumer spending on goods, lower home construction, falling factory output, and shippers consolidating freight into fewer shipments compared with the frenzy during the goods buying spree at the height of the pandemic. However, the magnitude of the year-over-year declines is improving, perhaps pointing to a bottom in the freight market."





Graphs showing ArcBest Corp. second quarter information.





