Harrison, circa 1910: First Christian Church was built in 1892 at Pine and Stephenson streets, at a cost of $7,000. The pastor, D.W. Moore, declared, "'Tis a model of beauty and neatness." The congregation left for a larger building in the 1950s. In recent years the building, covered in white stucco, was used as an apartment building -- but it seems it is vacant today, 130 years after opening its doors.

