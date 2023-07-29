Art League hosts watercolor demo

The Pine Bluff Art League will host its monthly meeting from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Artist Marlene Gremillion will demonstrate how to do a mini-abstract in watercolor and mixed media. The public is invited to attend.

Gremillion is a Hot Springs multimedia artist and teaches at the National Park Community College in Continuing Education, at the Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock, through the Arts on Tour with the Arkansas Arts Council in Little Rock and presents teaching workshops throughout the state, according to a news release.

Her other service in the arts include organizer of the Ouachita Mountain Polymer Clay Guild, being a member of the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts' 2017-2018 Artists Registry, Mid-Southern Watercolorists, Louisiana Watercolor Society and Arkansas Pastel Society. Her works are in galleries throughout Arkansas, according to the release. For details, visit marlenegremillion.com.

League members are encouraged to bring their original work to the meeting. The art will be voted on by their peers for placement at Simmons Bank in Pine Bluff, Relyance Bank in Pine Bluff, and Fairfield Community Credit Union in White Hall for a month when new work will be selected.

Yearly membership dues are $45. Artists can send a check to the Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR, 71601.

Members may have their work shown at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas during the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition.

For art league details, visit pbal.org or contact PBAL member Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.