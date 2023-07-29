Atlanta returns to winning ways, tops Milwaukee

ATLANTA -- Ozzie Albies singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit back-to-back home runs in a four-run seventh and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves snapped a two-game skid with a 10-7 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Ronald Acuna Jr. got the rally started in the fifth with a single and his 49th stolen base, most in the majors. After he scored on Albies' 73rd RBI, Albies went first to third on Riley's single and scored on Olson's sacrifice fly for a 6-4 lead.

Olson has 33 home runs and 82 RBI, second-most in the majors in both categories. He followed Riley's 23rd home run to give the Braves 11 back-to-back long balls this season. Atlanta leads the majors with 191 home runs.

Riley, who has gone back-to-back with Olson five times this year, has gone deep in four consecutive home games and has five home runs over that span.

"Not surprised," Olson said. "He's one of the best third basemen in baseball. He's a very professional hitter. He stays even keel. It's fun to watch right now."

Marcell Ozuna made it 4-all in the fourth with his 19th home run.

The Braves (65-36) were coming off two consecutive losses in Boston and had dropped seven of 10, their worst 10-game stretch of the season. Raisel Iglesias worked a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.

Milwaukee (57-47) began the night with a 1 1/2-game lead in the NL Central. The Brewers cut the lead to 10-7 in the eighth on Abraham Toro's three-run home run.

Joey Wiemer's bases-loaded single plated two runs in the fourth for a 4-3 Milwaukee lead and chased starter Yonny Chirinos, who made his Atlanta debut after getting claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Atlanta scored three times with two outs in the second to take a 3-2 lead on Orlando Arcia's two-run single and Acuna's single.

The Brewers went up 2-0 in the top of the second on Abraham Toro's RBI groundout and Tyrone Taylor's single.

Adrian Houser (3-3) took the loss after allowing 8 hits and 6 runs in 4 innings.

CUBS 3, CARDINALS 2 Patrick Wisdom homered and Trey Mancini had a tiebreaking RBI single to help Chicago beat St. Louis. Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) allowed just two hits in 4 1/3 effective innings in relief as the Cubs won their seventh consecutive game.

METS 5, NATIONALS 1 Pete Alonso homered twice to become the second player in Mets history with four 30-home run seasons, leading retooling New York to a victory over Washington.

PHILLIES 2, PIRATES 1 Kyle Schwarber broke out of a slump by hitting a two-run home run and reaching base in all five plate appearances, Zack Wheeler (8-5) struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings, and Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 4, ANGELS 1 Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 39th home run for the Angels, but Toronto slugged three home runs and beat Los Angeles.

RAYS 4, ASTROS 3 Brandon Lowe hit a three-run home run early and Jose Siri doubled and scored the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning in Tampa Bay's victory over Houston The game was tied entering the ninth when Siri, who played for Houston last season, doubled to left field off Ryan Pressly (3-3) and moved to third on a sacrifice fly by Christian Bethancourt. The Rays took a 4-3 lead when Siri scored on a sacrifice fly by Yandy Diaz.

ROYALS 8, TWINS 5 (10) Bobby Witt hit a game-ending grand slam and finished with six RBI as Kansas City beat Minnesota.

WHITE SOX 3, GUARDIANS 0 Luis Robert Jr. and Jake Burger each homered, Touki Toussaint (1-3) pitched five innings for his first win and Chicago beat Cleveland to snap a six-game losing streak.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 8, ROCKIES 5 Zack Gelof and Ramon Laureano hit home runs to lead Oakland past Colorado.

MARLINS 6, TIGERS 5 Jon Berti's second hit of the game was a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, helping Miami to a win over Detroit.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1

NY Mets 5, Washington 1

Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 7

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati at LA Dodgers, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 0

Toronto 4, LA Angels 1

Tampa Bay 4, Houston 3

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 5 (10)

Baltimore 1, NY Yankees 0

INTERLEAGUE

Miami 6, Detroit 5

Oakland 8, Colorado 5

San Diego 7, Texas 1

Boston 3, San Francisco 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 2





Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez (3) is tagged out at second base as Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) is unable to complete the double play, during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera (24) is hit by a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Miami Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett (29) aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



Detroit Tigers second baseman Andy Ibanez (77) makes a fielding error on a ball hit by Miami Marlins' Joey Wendle, who was safe at first during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

