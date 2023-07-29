BASEBALL: Kansas City Royals development director sees improvement in Northwest Arkansas players

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Naturals have struggled at times from a team standpoint this season, but several individuals are still moving up...
BASEBALL: Kansas City Royals development director sees improvement in Northwest Arkansas playersby Paul Boyd | Today at 1:05 a.m.
Northwest Arkansas Naturals shortstop Tyler Tolbert (left) leaps to field the throw from the plate Thursday, April 6, 2023, as Midland shortstop Darell Hernaiz slides in safely at second base during the second inning at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)
Print Headline: Naturals finding success despite record
