Bauxite’s Wimberly commits to Hogs during Hogwild Hangout

FAYETTEVILLE — Bauxite’s Marcus Wimberly had a dream to be an Arkansas Razorback, and on Saturday he fulfilled that dream by committing to the program during the Hogwild Hangout recruiting event.

He went public with his pledge after leaving Fayetteville.

Wimberly 6-1, 183 pounds, had other offers from Michigan, Memphis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sam Houston State and Tennessee-Martin.

The class of 2025 prospect ran 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash, jumped 38 inches in the vertical and measured 10-2 in the broad jump at an Arkansas camp in June and received an offer from Sam Pittman.

He has a 305-pound bench press, 415-pound squat and 260-pound power clean.

As a sophomore, Wimberly had 1,500 yards of total offense while playing receiver and quarterback. On defense, he had three interceptions, including two that were returned for touchdowns.

One of the interception returns was 95 yards.

Wimberly is the second pledge in the 2025 class.