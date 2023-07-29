Bentonville man, 26, accused of internet stalking of a child, conspiracy to commit rape

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was arrested Wednesday and accused of attempting to arrange to have sex with children.

Bradley Winfrey, 26, was being held Friday in lieu of a $100,000 bond in the Benton County jail. He faces charges of internet stalking of a child and conspiracy to commit rape.

A Siloam Springs police detective created a profile on a social media site known for adults meeting and allowing their children to have sex with other adults, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Winfrey contacted the detective on the site, and the two later started exchanging texts, the affidavit says.

Winfrey said he wanted to engage in sex acts with a child but didn't want the child to be younger than 5, the affidavit says.

The detective and Winfrey arranged to meet, and police arrested Winfrey as he was walking next to the meeting location building in Bentonville, the affidavit says.

Winfrey admitted to talking about having sex with a child, but said he wasn't sure he would have gone through with it, the affidavit says. He gave police the passcode to his cellphone and admitted to having videos of adults having sex with children, the affidavit says.