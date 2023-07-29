Biden speaks on son’s daughter

President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly acknowledged his seventh grandchild, a 4-year-old girl fathered by his son Hunter with a Batesville woman, Lunden Roberts, in 2018.

"Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," Biden said in a statement. It was his first acknowledgement of the child.

"This is not a political issue, it's a family matter," he said. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

The president's statement was first reported by People Magazine.

Roberts and Hunter Biden settled a child support case in Independence County Circuit Court late last month, agreeing to an amended monthly support payment after Clint Lancaster, Roberts' attorney, filed a motion of contempt last month against Biden alleging that he had failed to provide income information ordered by the court.

Previously, Biden had been paying $20,000 per month to Roberts for child support. The new agreed-upon amount was redacted from court documents.

Also as part of the settlement, Roberts has agreed to abandon efforts to have her daughter use the Biden surname, attorneys said.

The order -- signed by Hunter Biden, Roberts and their attorneys -- stated that both parties reached their agreement June 16, the date that both of them appeared in Little Rock to give separate depositions.

The Arkansas legal battle began in 2019. The paternity case was resolved in 2020 after a DNA test confirmed Biden was the girl's biological father and both sides reached an agreement on monthly child support. The child support case was reopened in September 2022 after Hunter Biden requested the amount be lowered due to "substantial material change" in his finances, according to court filings.

Defense attorneys said in court last month that Hunter Biden has since become a painter and his income at least partially comes from sales of those paintings. One of the sticking points in the lawsuit was that Biden, according to Roberts' attorneys, was not forthcoming about how much money he was collecting from those art sales.

As part of the settlement, Hunter Biden agreed to "assign" some of his paintings to his daughter, according to the order.

Attempts to reach Lancaster, Roberts' attorney, by phone and email Friday evening were not successful.

The president's son wrote about his encounter with Roberts in his 2021 memoir, saying it came while he was deep in addiction to alcohol and drugs, including crack cocaine.

"I had no recollection of our encounter," he wrote. "That's how little connection I had with anyone. I was a mess, but a mess I've taken responsibility for."

The president, who has made a commitment to family central to his public persona, has faced increasing criticism from political rivals and pundits for failing to acknowledge the granddaughter. According to a person familiar with the matter, he was taking the cue from his son while the legal proceedings played out. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private matters.

Hunter Biden has four other children, including a son, Beau, born by his wife Melissa Cohen in 2020. He was named after the president's late son who died of cancer in 2015, leaving behind two children.

Biden's grandchildren have played a distinctive role in his presidency, often accompanying the president or first lady on trips and making regular visits to the White House. The president has also credited his grandchildren with persuading him to challenge then-President Donald Trump for the White House in 2020.

Information for this article was contributed by Grant Lancaster of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.