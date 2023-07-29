SOCCER

LR Rangers' season ends in Virginia

The Little Rock Rangers fell 5-3 on penalty kicks to The Villages SC of Florida on Friday night at Newport News, Va., in the third round of the United Soccer League 2 playoffs.

After a scoreless first half, The Villages SC scored in the 76th minute to make the score 1-0.

In the 97th minute of regulation, the Rangers tied the score on Ethan Blake's near-post goal to make the score 1-1.

The match remained 1-1 through 30 minutes of extra time and went to penalties. The Villages SC scored first, but the Rangers missed their first to fall behind.

The Villages SC scored its next four penalties to win and advance to the USL 2 semifinals Sunday.

BASEBALL

Paragould headed to the Mid-South Regional

Paragould will get a chance to make a run at an American Legion World Series title after mounting a pair of huge rallies Thursday against Conway.

A three-run sixth inning allowed Paragould to pull out an 8-6 victory in the deciding game to win the American Legion AAA state tournament title Thursday in Conway at Bear Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

Lane England took home Most Valuable Player honors for Paragould, which beat Conway 6-4 earlier in the day to force the winner-take-all final. It's also the third year in a row that the winner had to win twice on the same day to capture the championship.

Paragould jumped out to a 3-0 in the first game and held on but had to stage a comeback in the nightcap. Conway scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to grab a 6-5 advantage before pushing across a trio of runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead for good.

The victory sends Paragould to next week's American Legion Mid-South Regional Tournament in Pelham, Ala. It'll open up double-elimination play Wednesday against the Missouri state champion at 2:30 p.m.

-- Erick Taylor

BASKETBALL

John Brown signs four

John Brown University women's basketball Jeff Soderquist announced the signing of four newcomers -- three freshman and a transfer -- to complete the Golden Eagle squad.

The signees include freshmen Clare Barger (Harrison), Briley Burns (Ozark), Abbey Sanders (Bentonville) and transfer Ashley Phelan of Bob Jones (S.C.) University.

"We are very excited about this incoming class," Soderquist said. "So much talent, but more importantly, each fit our culture that has been so important to the program over the years."

Barger, a three-sport standout who helped Harrison to state titles in basketball (2021) and girls soccer (2023), averaged 17 points and five rebounds in her senior season with the Lady Goblins. She scored more than 1,000 career points and also won the state long jump title as a junior.

Burns finished as the school's all-time leading scorer at Ozark.

Sanders joins her older sister Emily as John Brown after helping Bentonville to a pair of 6A-West Conference titles. She averaged 19 points per game as a senior.

Phelan averaged 4.4 points in 25 games at Bob Jones.

Drake, Zepeda join Gibson at UAFS

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith men's Coach Zane Gibson has assembled his coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Joining Gibson at UAFS from his staff at Western New Mexico are assistant coach Jared Drake and volunteer assistant coach Jeremy Zepeda, with Brett O'Neil also returning as an assistant coach. Caleb Ligon will serve as a student assistant to the program.

Prior to Western New Mexico, Drake was the head coach at Southeastern Illinois College for two seasons and also had coaching stops at Riley (Ind.) High School, Philander Smith College in Little Rock and Evansville (Ind.) Central High School.

Prior to UAFS, O'Neil was an assistant at Hill (Texas) College for one season and a graduate assistant at Cameron (Okla.) University from 2018-20.