The nation in brief: Arizona woman gets life for kid's death

Arizona woman gets life for kid's death

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- An Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the starvation death of her 6-year-old son was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday after witnesses described the horrors of the tiny closet that reeked of urine where he and his young brother were kept and denied food.

Elizabeth Archibeque's lawyer had asked that her sentence include the possibility of parole after 35 years partly because she had agreed to plead guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse in the 2020 death of Deshaun Martinez.

But Coconino Superior Court Judge Ted Reed said that while her expression of remorse was genuine, her "heinous, cruel and depraved behavior" warranted imprisonment for "the rest of your natural life."

Archibeque, 29, who briefly took the witness stand, said she blamed herself for her son's death and fully accepted whatever sentence she received.

"A huge part of me died along with my beautiful child," she said. "Not a day goes by that I do not grieve ... I am so sorry."

Charges dropped in police shootings

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The new prosecutor in Oklahoma County announced Friday that she's dropping criminal charges against seven police officers in three fatal police shootings from 2020.

District Attorney Vicki Behenna's predecessor, David Prater, had filed criminal charges against officers in all three cases before he left office, and Behenna hired a use-of-force expert to examine the evidence.

"I know how highly charged the topic of law-enforcement use of force is in the current environment," Behenna said. "It is critical to evaluate each case independently and make a decision based on facts, not emotion."

Behenna, a Democrat from the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond, defeated a conservative Republican last year to win a four-year term as the county's top prosecutor. A former federal prosecutor and defense attorney, she's the first woman to hold the post.

The most high-profile case involved five Oklahoma City officers charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez. He was shot outside a convenience store on Nov. 23, 2020, by officers responding to reports of an attempted armed robbery.

TV news video showed the boy drop a gun and then reach toward his waistline before being shot.

After Rodriguez was shot with the "less-lethal" round, while he had one hand in his pocket and the other near his waistline, all five officers "unnecessarily fire[d] lethal rounds at Stavian Rodriguez, striking him numerous times and inflicting mortal wounds," Prater's investigator, Willard Paige, said in an affidavit.

An autopsy determined Rodriguez suffered 13 gunshot wounds, Paige said.

Colorado officer convicted of 2 crimes

DENVER -- A Colorado police officer who put a handcuffed woman in a parked police vehicle that was hit by a freight train was convicted of reckless endangerment and assault. Jordan Steinke was acquitted of the third charge of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter.

Steinke was the first of two officers to go on trial over the Sept. 16, 2022, crash that left Yareni Rios-Gonzalez seriously injured.

Steinke testified that she did not know that the patrol car of another officer she was helping was parked on the tracks even though they can be seen on her body camera footage along with two railroad crossing signs. She said she was focused on the threat that could come from Rios-Gonzalez and her pickup.

Steinke said she put Rios-Gonzalez in the other officer's vehicle because it was the nearest spot to hold her temporarily. She said she didn't know the train was coming until just before it hit.

Deal reached in Murdaugh-tied beer suit

YORK, S.C. -- A fatal boat crash believed to have spun the downfall of Alex Murdaugh has resulted in a $15 million settlement in a lawsuit against a convenience store that sold beer to the disgraced attorney's underage son.

A judge Thursday approved the deal between the victim's family and Parker's Kitchen, according to local media reports. An investigation revealed that a clerk for the Southern chain did not stop Paul Murdaugh from using his older brother's ID to buy beer on the February 2019 night that authorities said the 19-year-old steered a boat into a bridge in Beaufort County, S.C.

The wreck killed Mallory Beach, 19, and injured three others.

Parker's Kitchen did not undertake liability for Beach's death through the settlement. Her family has said it hopes the high total will compel stores to seriously follow alcohol laws.

Paul Murdaugh faced charges of boating under the influence at the time of his death.

Alex Murdaugh is serving a life sentence without parole for the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and Paul, his youngest son. Prosecutors in this year's double murder trial argued that Alex Murdaugh feared a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the boat crash would uncover that he had stolen millions from his clients and law firm.

Elizabeth Archibeque reads a statement during her sentencing hearing in Coconino County's District 1 Courtroom Thursday, July 27, 2023. Archibeque, who pleaded guilty to murder in the starvation death of her 6-year-old son, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after witnesses described the horrors of the tiny closet that reeked of urine where he and his young brother were kept and denied food. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

