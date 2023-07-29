Church notes: Knights of Columbus host yard sale Aug. 12 in Siloam Springs

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., an evangelical interdenominational church, has a number of Community Life Groups available for you to choose from. Please contact the church office for locations and details.

The regular Sunday worship service starts at 10 a.m., and we offer Kid's Connect for children as well as a nursery. Prayer Fellowship meets in the Chapel every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to pray for individuals and community needs. If you have a prayer request contact the church office or email karen@bvcc.net.

Those interested in singing or being part of a bell choir are welcome to join in practice on Wednesdays. Bell choir meets at 4:30 p.m., and choir practice begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Prayer Shawl Ministry is looking for anyone who enjoys knitting or crocheting to join in at the church. Contact the church for time and date. This group makes prayer shawls, baby blankets, prayer squares, and hats to minister to others. Yarn is provided.

Interested in ping pong? We have a group for you! You are invited to join us on Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-1126 or bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will have only one worship service on July 30, at 9:30 a.m. There will be no Sunday School or Adult Bible Class on this Sunday.

On Aug. 6, there will be an 8:30 a.m. service and a 10:45 a.m. a.m. service, with Sunday School for all age children at 9:45 a.m. in the Lower Level.

Three Adult Bible classes will be held every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Christianity 101 will be led by Pastor Hass in the Library. This is a class where people who are interested in becoming a new member will learn about Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

Financial Peace University is held every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. in the Chapel Meeting Room, teaching from a Biblical standpoint basic home budgeting and how to get out of debt.

Aging in Place is a Bible study led by Chuck Merriman in Fellowship Hall at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday. This is a study about staying in your home as long as possible.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Aug. 6 in the front parking lot at church. They will be joined by the HOG Chapter. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding in Arkansas.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon, providing food to those in the community that are in need.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3).

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., worships each Sunday in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m.

The FPC Food Pantry is open 9 to 11 a.m.Saturday for Benton County residents.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 31.

Please register to donate blood at redcrossblood.org, search for Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Knights of Columbus host their semiannual yard sale Aug. 12 at St. Mary Hall, 1998 U.S. 412 in Siloam Springs. The sale opens promptly at 7:30 a.m. and is over by noon. Markdowns are made throughout the morning with a bag sale prior to close.

Information: Email gerry.donner@mail.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., invites you to worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube, and recordings are available to watch at your convenience on our website.

Activities open to the community include The Exercise Group, which meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall, and the Busy Hands knit and crochet group, which meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

Listen to our podcast "Hearing Matters" on our website.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org/visitors.

Washington County

Robinson Avenue Church of Christ in Springdale, 1506 W. Robinson Ave., invites you to attend three of the church's helping ministries:

DivorceCare: There will be sessions every Sunday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. starting Sept. 10. In the middle of pain from divorce or separation, help is here. Come learn how to make progress. Sessions are all taught by a video seminar and group discussion. $20 donation is requested.

Divorce Journey for Teens (DJ4K): Also set for Sundays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. starting Sept. 10, this ministry is designed to help seventh- to 12th-graders heal from the pain of divorce through a group workbook, activities and discussion. $20 donation is requested.

DivorceCare For Kids (DC4K): This ministry, scheduled for the same time frame, is designed to help first- to sixth-graders heal from the pain of divorce through a Bible-based lesson. $20 donation is requested.

With advance notice, babysitting can be provided for infants and little children.

Register at the church office, 751-4887 or online at https://rachurch.life/resources/.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., celebrates Sunday worship at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. For the remainder of the summer, the early service will be held outdoors in the church courtyard, weather permitting. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will also be celebrated at each early service.

A nursery is available for children 5 and younger at both services. (Ushers will be happy to guide you.) The 11 a.m. service is also livestreamed on YouTube.

The summer class for adults and older teens is discussing "Call It Grace" by Serene Jones. It meets in the church library (and on Zoom) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Children through sixth grade meet in Lower Knox. Please consult the church's website for Zoom instructions.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, begins Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold. Online worship services are available on YouTube and through the church's website, www.fpcspringdale.org. Breakfast Before Church Fellowship is held from 9:45 to 10:20 a.m. each Sunday of the summer in Fellowship Hall.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office at 751-2040 if you would like a ride.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services. We also love having children in worship. A "Children's Table" has been set up in the sanctuary with items to keep hands busy and minds engaged. We encourage children to visit the table after the "Time for Young Disciples" and take a book, activity, color page or fidget back to their seats for the remainder of the service.

A 12-week summer mid-week study based on "The Screwtape Letters" by C.S. Lewis will be led by the Rev. Arnold Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. through Aug. 30.

Sunday School classes for children and adults will not be meeting for the summer months.

Classes for adults, which are continuing to meet, include Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday. Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship meets at 7 a.m.

Samaritan Fridays are each week from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex of the church. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

