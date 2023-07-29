Community briefs

Urban Renewal board to meet

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., according to a news release. Details: (870) 209-0323.

Simmons declares dividend

Simmons First National Corp. announced Friday that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on Oct. 2 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 5 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year, according to a news release.

Speed enforcement cameras legal

Beginning Aug. 1, Arkansas law enforcement officers will have a new tool to help enhance safety by utilizing automated speed enforcement cameras in interstate work zones.

The law allows for the use of automated speed enforcement devices to capture images of speeding vehicles in interstate work zones. Information regarding the speeding vehicle will be transmitted to an officer stationed nearby, who will then have the authority to issue a warning or citation, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

This technology is solely used to assist officers in enforcing speed limits in interstate work zones. It will not be used to issue tickets by mail. An officer must be present for a warning or ticket to be issued.

Signs will alert drivers when they are entering a work zone that may have automated speed enforcement devices in use. The law stipulates that data captured from these devices shall not be retained except when it is used to issue a warning or citation, according to the release.