Congress OKs plan to rewrite transplant law

WASHINGTON -- Congress approved a thorough revamp of the troubled U.S. organ transplant system Thursday, providing health officials with the authority to break monopoly control of the way kidneys, livers, lungs and other organs are delivered to sick patients.

For 37 years, one nonprofit organization, the United Network for Organ Sharing, has held the federal contract to run the system, relying on a 1984 law that blocked almost all competition. With a unanimous vote Thursday night, the Senate rewrote the law to let the federal Health Resources and Services Administration break that stranglehold and solicit bids from other for-profit and nonprofit groups.

The House approved the same measure Tuesday, and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it.

The expected law holds the promise of significant changes to the hidebound transplant system, which has been beset for years by long waits for organs, patient deaths, lack of accountability, poor oversight and widespread technological problems.

After new contracts are awarded, the Richmond, Va.-based network may lose its power to set policy, operate the system's complex technology and hold transplant hospitals and organ-collection agencies to account -- though the United Network for Organ Sharing has vowed to try to remain part of the system.

"Today is a monumental day in the effort to improve the organ donation and transplantation system for Americans and their families who are counting on transplants to save their lives," said Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which has been investigating the transplant system for three years.

Exactly how the Health Resources and Services Administration plans to redesign organ transplantation is still being worked out. The agency announced its intention to overhaul the system in March and went to Congress for the authority it needed.

Administrator Carole Johnson released a statement after the vote saying "we commend bipartisan leaders in the House and Senate for passing legislation to give the Health Resources and Services Administration stronger tools to execute this vision."

Nearly 104,000 people are on the waiting list for organs in the United States, and 22 die each day when compatible kidneys, livers, lungs, and hearts cannot be found in time. A record 42,887 transplants were performed in 2022, but research and government reports show that many thousands more could be done if the system functioned smoothly.

The Senate Finance Committee investigation revealed in August 2022 that 70 people had died and 249 developed disease after mistakes in the screening of organs, and the United Network for Organ Sharing was not holding members of the system accountable.

Organs were lost in transit or not collected. The U.S. Digital Service called in 2021 for the complete overhaul of the technology that powers the system and the end of the network's monopoly, citing aged software, periodic system failures, mistakes in programming and overreliance on manual input of data.

At the same time, research has shown, more than 21% of kidneys collected in 2020 were not transplanted, and the Health Resources and Services Administration, which partly funds the United Network for Organ Sharing, was faulted for weak oversight of the nonprofit.

The network did not oppose the legislation.

"UNOS is committed to modernizing and reforming the nation's organ donation and transplant system and working with Congress to achieve measurable results for patients," the organization said in a statement released Thursday evening.

Under a separate administrative change approved in 2019, the 56 nonprofits that collect organs around the country and send them to transplant centers will have to meet strict performance benchmarks by 2026 or lose their lucrative federal contracts as well. Many have underperformed for years without penalty.

"At long last, Congress has succeeded in untangling years of deadly errors in the organ industry to give patients a better shot at lifesaving care and root out corruption," said Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, who has been looking into the transplant system since 2005. "Americans in need of organ donations, especially rural residents and people of color, will be greatly benefited by these changes."