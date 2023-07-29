Marriages

Christopher Musteen, 26, and Sloane Stine, 26, both of Little Rock.

Dennis Martinez Almendarez, 33, and Johana Mejia Jimenez, 26, both of Little Rock.

Charles Davis, 73, and Debra Robinson Mays, 61, both of Jacksonville.

Katoriuos Bluford, 24, and Keiara Pearson, 24, both of Little Rock.

Rede Alexander, 21, of Maumelle, and Casey Lay, 22, of Searcy.

Angela Conway, 41, and Anitria Childs, 40, both of Little Rock.

Terry Lee, 24, and Na'Sya Cogshell, 23, both of Maumelle.

Bobby Burks, 56, of Jacksonville, and Mable Bell, 59, of Little Rock.

Avery McKay, 25, and Blakley Williams, 23, both of Little Rock.

Roland Caston, 49, and Olympia Caston, 42, both of Jacksonville.

Dakota Hillman, 25, and Paris Works, 24, both of Sherwood.

Jabari Shaw, 31, and Tiffany Williams, 32, both of Bauxite.

Divorces

FILED

23-2569. Veronica Weston v. Tremain Robinson.

23-2570. Stephen Duch v. Amber Duch.

23-2572. Kristen Lee v. Anthony Lee.

23-2573. Molly Smith v. Anthony Smith.

23-2574. Sharalene Propps v. Devin Propps.

GRANTED

19-2556. Tyler Forrest v. Amber Forrest.

22-3462. Rebecca Willis v. Matthew Willis.

23-103. Amberlee Wensmann v. Justin Wensmann.

23-1900. Lanesia Lee v. Stacey Lee.