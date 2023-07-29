Five people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bentonville

John McCarthy, 48, of 474 Munroe Drive in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. McCarthy was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Kevin Herrera-Morales, 19, of 711 Herron St. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery. Herrera-Morales was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Matthew Juarez, 39, of 496 N. Coral Canyon Loop in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Juarez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Tontitown

Bryan Thomas, 43, of 212 Franklin Way in Lowell, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Thomas was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Collins Wright, 40, of 68 Stanley Road in Marvell, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Wright was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.