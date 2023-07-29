Former West Fork police officer booked, released on negligent homicide charge

FAYETTEVILLE -- Christopher Cordeiro, the former West Fork police officer charged with negligent homicide in connection with the death of a man during a traffic stop, was booked into and bonded out of the Washington County Detention Center in about 26 minutes Thursday.

Cordeiro, 34, of Prairie Grove, was brought to the jail by the Arkansas State Police, according to Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Cantrell said Cordeiro had a bondsman waiting for him in the lobby and was processed in the booking area and then released.

Cantrell said that is a common procedure.

Cordeiro was charged Thursday with negligent homicide, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

The Arkansas State Police was asked to investigate the death of Michael J. Hanna, 49, of West Fork, who died while being taken into custody by Cordeiro, according to information from the State Police.

Police stopped Hanna around 4:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at 6210 U.S. 71 in West Fork, according to a State Police news release. During the traffic stop, a fight began between Hanna and Cordeiro, and Cordeiro used his stun gun on Hanna.

Cordeiro was placed on administrative leave after the incident and resigned in May, according to information from the West Fork police.

The Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training is considering a request made by the West Fork Police Department to revoke Cordeiro's certification, which would prevent him from law enforcement employment in Arkansas, the agency said in a press release Friday.

Cordeiro initiated the traffic stop because Hanna was driving on a suspended driver's license, according to the affidavit for the arrest warrant.

Cordeiro ordered Hanna to get out of the car multiple times. Cordeiro reached into the car, opened the door and removed Hanna. Cordeiro told Hanna he would use his stun gun if Hanna didn't comply, according the the affidavit.

Hanna told Cordeiro he had a heart condition, according to the affidavit. When Hanna didn't put his hands behind his back, Cordeiro used his stun gun multiple times, the affidavit says. A review of Cordeiro's stun gun showed it was deployed nine times, according to the affidavit -- seven times for a total of five seconds each, one time for six seconds and one time for two seconds.

Based on Cordeiro's body camera, the affidavit states, he made no attempts to assist Hanna after he was restrained until the second officer arrived and checked Hanna's pulse.

An autopsy showed Hanna's death was caused by a combination of heart disease, methamphetamine intoxication, along with physical exertion, struggle and restraint. The medical examiner also stated Hanna had injuries consistent with the use of an electro-muscular disruption device such as a stun gun.

Other law enforcement officers in Northwest Arkansas have pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, according to information reported in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Former Bella Vista police officer Coleman "Duke" Brackney pleaded guilty to misdemeanor negligent homicide following the Jan. 20, 2010, shooting death of James Ahern after Ahern led Brackney on a high-speed pursuit that ended near the corner of Harlan Lane and Arkansas 340. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $1,000.

He was fired from the Bella Vista Police Department after an internal investigation determined he violated department policy.

The Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training ruled Brackney could keep his certification after a hearing in April 2012. Brackney was hired as police chief in Sulphur Springs in 2013.

Former Arkansas State Police Trooper Larry Norman pleaded guilty to misdemeanor negligent homicide in 2007 without going to trial for the 2006 death of 21-year-old Joseph Erin Hamley, who had cerebral palsy and a mental disability. Norman believed Hamley was a fugitive searching for a gun, but Hamley had toy balls in his pocket.

Norman was sentenced to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, 12 months' probation and 30 days community service. He retired from the State Police in August 2006.