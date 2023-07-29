DEAR HELOISE: I have a helpful hint for the Ohio reader who constantly returns merchandise via UPS, FedEx or another shipping service: Buy it locally at an actual store. I, too, live in Ohio, and unless you live out on a farm, most of us live fairly close to shopping centers with a wide variety of stores.

So, not only are you supporting the local economy, which employs local people, as well as the local tax base, you also get to try it on and touch it. This eliminates the frequent need to return items once you receive them. In the event you do need to return it, keep the receipt, and they will give you a direct credit, exchange or, at the very least, give you a store credit. If it's a gift, make sure to get a gift receipt so that you save the receiver of that gift the hassle of having to ship it back.

You save yourself the hassle of taking up room with a tote, along with scissors, packing tape, markers, ink pens, box cutters, packing materials and "anything else you might need" to return a purchase (whew.).

I am aware there are those who don't have transportation or are otherwise unable to go to a store, but if you are able, go to a local store, support local businesses, and avoid the aggravation of constantly having to repack and return items. You can take items home immediately without having to wait for delivery. Thank you.

-- J.H. in Ohio

DEAR J.H.: Thank you for the reminder to shop locally whenever you can as it supports your hometown.

-- Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: The reader in Concord, N.H., who has difficulty opening cans with pull tabs, can buy a small device to pop open the tab. I've seen flight attendants use them, and they work very well, while also protecting your hands from injury. I enjoy your column.

-- Barry Juran,

Saugerties, N.Y.

DEAR HELOISE: I've reached the point where I'm tired of accumulating stuff: Clothes, bags, shoes, scarves and so on. Now is the time to be purposeful. I'm unboxing these items, using them and enjoying them.

When I've used the item and it's time to move on, I can donate these items to charity, swap them with friends or resell them online. Feels good to lighten up and use these items sustainably!

--Heather P. in Pennsylvania

