Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Homicide reported at Little Rock convenience store

Today at 8:44 p.m.
Police tape

A homicide about a mile west of the Interstate 430 interchange with North Rodney Parham Road was under investigation Saturday night, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a slaying at 11724 Rainwood Road, the address of an E-Z Mart, the 8:13 p.m. tweet states. The address is located off Green Mountain Drive.

The tweet did not give a time for the homicide or the nature of the killing, nor did it state whether anyone else was injured.

An entry on the city’s dispatch log website showed a report of a shooting just occurred at that address at 6:51 p.m. Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT