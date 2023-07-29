Homicide reported at Little Rock convenience store

A homicide about a mile west of the Interstate 430 interchange with North Rodney Parham Road was under investigation Saturday night, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a slaying at 11724 Rainwood Road, the address of an E-Z Mart, the 8:13 p.m. tweet states. The address is located off Green Mountain Drive.

The tweet did not give a time for the homicide or the nature of the killing, nor did it state whether anyone else was injured.

An entry on the city’s dispatch log website showed a report of a shooting just occurred at that address at 6:51 p.m. Saturday.