Hong Kong judge refuses to ban song

HONG KONG -- A Hong Kong judge on Friday denied a government request to ban a popular protest song in a landmark decision after Google had resisted official pressure to alter internet search results for the city's anthem.

The development was a setback for Hong Kong leaders who are trying to crush a pro-democracy movement. They have been embarrassed when "Glory to Hong Kong" -- written during mass protests against the government in 2019 -- was mistakenly played at international sporting events instead of China's national anthem, "March of the Volunteers."

Critics have warned that granting the request to prohibit broadcast or distribution of the song would add to a decline in civil liberties since Beijing launched a crackdown after the 2019 protests.

But some analysts cautioned that the court's decision Friday does not mean that foreign tech giants can from now on let down their guard in Hong Kong and said political challenges surrounding their operations in the financial hub still linger.

Judge Anthony Chan said he considered whether a ban of the song would act as a wider deterrence than the city's criminal law already in place. That includes a National Security Law imposed by Beijing in 2020 under which many of the city's leading activists have been arrested.

"I cannot be satisfied that it is just and convenient to grant the injunction," he wrote in a ruling.

The government went to the court after Google resisted pressure to display China's national anthem as the top result in searches for the city's anthem instead of "Glory to Hong Kong."

Google had asked that a ruling prove the song violated the law before it could be removed, Hong Kong's Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong told a local broadcaster earlier. Google did not reply to a request for comment on its earlier exchanges with officials.

The city's Chief Executive John Lee told reporters he asked government lawyers to study the judgment and decide how to respond.

The city's secretary for justice sought the injunction last month after the song was mistakenly played as the city's anthem at international events.

In seeking the court order, the government wanted to target anyone who uses the song to advocate for the separation of Hong Kong from China. It also sought to ban actions that use the song to incite others to commit secession and to insult the national anthem, including online.

However, Friday's ruling will not mean the end of the controversy for tech giants, said George Chen, former head of public policy for Greater China at Meta.

He said it was a new beginning for the platforms and the government to work together on content-related issues, given that there was "zero chance" that the government would just leave all versions of the protest song online.

"Now the ball is back to the government but it doesn't mean platforms can relax," said Chen, who now works as a managing director for the business advisory firm The Asia Group.

He said the city is now a "highly political place" and many lawmakers were surprised by the ruling, predicting that the political pressure on content removal on tech platforms will remain.

"It may feel more like Season 1 of a long series," he said.

The government earlier said the lyrics contain a slogan that could constitute a call for secession. The song was already banned at schools. It said it respected freedoms protected by the city's constitution, "but freedom of speech is not absolute."

The 2019 protests were sparked by a proposed extradition law that would have allowed Hong Kong criminal suspects to be sent to the mainland for trial.

The government withdrew the bill, but the protesters widened their demands to include direct elections for the city's leaders and police accountability.