Happy birthday: The year is one long celebration of love in its many forms. Your devotion to an endeavor will define your lifestyle for several months at a time. You'll stick with things until they bear fruit. More highlights: The universe throws you for a loop intended to better your fortunes. You'll make a product, attract buyers and cash in. You'll master the art of contentment.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Emotions can come over you at seemingly inopportune times, but this is what makes life interesting. Also, a feeling doesn't have to be optimal or even appropriate to be acceptable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Dorothy had to land in Oz to appreciate those back home. Travel will do the same for you. Get your ticket to a magical place, or anyplace different. Anticipating a trip will begin your appreciation process.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Even the most intellectual problem will benefit from physicalization. Your brain is a body part and needs circulation and hydration. Engaging your body in the process will help you figure everything out.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Because you believe in yourself, the idea your work has flaws is not a threat to your self-worth. Optimism does not preclude you from having a backup strategy. A plan B can give you more confidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can leverage your special connection with your fellow fire signs (Aries and Sagittarius) to tick off an item on your wish list. Getting what you want will have a ripple effect; others will have what they want too.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Take advantage of calm stretches. What needs doing? Handle the little details you won't have time for when the action picks up, like sharpening your tools or your skills. Also, the day will show you what you need to learn next.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Instead of listening to people tell you what they can do, observe work they have done. Interactions will be lucky when you keep it short and leave them wanting more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your day has a strange rhythm of fast action then odd lulls. In the blur of a quick pace, it's easy to overlook basic information like what exactly is expected of you. Keep checking in about that because it will change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It is said that the squeaky wheel gets the grease, but it could also get thrown in the garbage, traded for a wheel that spins quietly. Before complaining, assess whether you can fix a problem yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Even on days like today when you're not committed, obligated or in any way pressured to show up any place in particular, your energy and time are still sacred commodities. You'll spend them well, ever mindful of the good they can do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Some silences are heavy, and others float, glow, gloat or grow. You read silence very well now and assign accurate meanings to the pauses, which communicate more than words.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Moods happen. People will assign reasons for them erroneously, but the circumstances are not to blame. Mood lifters that work consistently include exercise, sunshine and connecting with others, especially in a helping capacity.