Impeachment talk draws jab by Biden

AUBURN, Maine -- President Joe Biden -- buoyed by new signs the economy is continuing on the upswing -- took a swipe on Friday at House Republicans' flirtations with an impeachment inquiry, quipping that Republican lawmakers may decide to impeach him because inflation is cooling down.

Standing in a textile manufacturing facility in Auburn, Biden pointed to inflation statistics that showed the U.S. has the lowest rate of price increases among the world's biggest economies. Though he was careful to say he was not taking a victory lap on the economy, Biden suggested that his Republican opponents in Congress may need to find a fresh line of attack against him because of improving economic circumstances.

"Maybe they'll decide to impeach me because it's coming down," Biden said. "I don't know. I'd love that one."

Earlier this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made his most direct remarks yet that Republican lawmakers could open an impeachment inquiry into Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct related to Hunter Biden, the president's son. However, the California Republican has acknowledged privately that it's too soon to know whether the president was aware of -- much less involved in -- his son's financial dealings in a way that would rise to the level of impeachable conduct.

While McCarthy publicly floated the inquiry this week, the White House has engaged little with those efforts, instead focused on promoting "Bidenomics" and the president's domestic agenda. Aides have repeatedly played down any inquiry as a hypothetical and pointed out the hesitation among McCarthy's own ranks about pursuing impeachment against the president.

Biden used the trip to Maine to sign an executive order that would encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. It was Biden's first trip to the state as president.

"I'm not here to declare victory on the economy. We have more work to do," Biden said. But "we have a plan for turning things around. 'Bidenomics' is just another way of saying restoring the American dream."

The White House outlined the executive order being signed by Biden, which would improve the transparency of federal research and development programs to meet the administration's goals for domestic manufacturing. The order asks agencies to weigh U.S. national security and economic interests when determining if domestic manufacturing requirements should be broadened.

The order also urges federal agencies to consider domestic production when investing in research and development and to use their own legal authorities to encourage manufacturing new technologies in the U.S. But when goods cannot be made in the U.S., the order instructs the Commerce Department to create a clearer and timelier process for receiving a waiver.

