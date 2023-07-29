Derrick Van Orden, a freshman congressman from Wisconsin, elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders but refused to apologize for yelling and cursing at high school-age Senate pages who were lying down to take photos in the rotunda during a late-night tour of the Capitol.

Peaches Stergo of Champions Gate, Fla., was described by a Manhattan federal court judge as "unspeakably cruel" although she said "I'm sorry" before he sentenced her to four years in prison for draining the life savings of an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor by posing as a love interest.

Bonnie Gooch, 78, of Missouri, charged with robbing a bank for a third time, didn't show up for her court date, and now an autopsy is scheduled after police found a woman dead at her home when they went to check on her.

Jessica Castleberry, a South Dakota state senator, was given 10 days to repay $600,000 in federal covid-19 relief funding that she secured for her Little Nest Preschool, with the state attorney general noting, "The Supreme Court has expressly forbidden such payments to legislators."

Vern Warnke, sheriff of Merced County, Calif., called it "heart-wrenching" after dozens of people apparently smuggled into the country were found working and living in "horrible" conditions at an illegal marijuana plant.

Carlee Russell faces two misdemeanor criminal charges in Alabama after confessing to fabricating a bizarre, headline-grabbing story that she had been kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of an interstate.

Mike Palazzolo, mayor of Germantown, Tenn., a largely affluent suburb of Memphis, apologized for the disruption to the lives of the 40,000 residents, who were informed they can finally drink their tap water again a week after a fuel spill tainted the supply.

Ralph "Ryan" Dover III was convicted of hitting a bicyclist with his SUV and leaving him to die in a ditch in Cedartown, Ga., with officials saying that instead of calling 911, he drove away and called a state legislator who's a friend of his.

Charanjot Tiwana, a New York state trooper based in Jamestown, was denied permission to grow a half-inch beard for his Sikh wedding, so he didn't even ask about a turban, and his union president likened the supervisors' decision to "persecution."