In wake of splits, Methodist retreat in Stone County adjusting to leaner times





Mount Eagle Retreat Center in Stone County is an example of what Arkansas United Methodists have been able to accomplish when they work together.

More than a half-century ago, they bought the former hilltop hog farm for $65 an acre, and they slowly converted it into a 1,000-acre refuge offering "Christian hospitality and opportunities for holy listening."

Today the rooms in Kaetzell Lodge, high above the Middle Fork of the Little Red River, bear the names of individual congregations whose members pounded nails and donated dollars to make the miracle happen, ranging from Grace in Conway to Hazel Edwards Memorial in Newark.

The cross-and-flame emblazoned mugs in the kitchen cupboard, advertising churches in Malvern, McGehee, Cabot and Conway among others, also bear witness to the collaboration.

To the naked eye, the unfolding schism within the United Methodist Church appears to have had no impact whatsoever in these parts.

Despite denominational differences over human sexuality and scriptural interpretation, the fish are still biting, the whippoorwills continue to sing, the sunsets remain awe-inspiring and the stars still dazzle at night.

But the fighting in the valley has had financial consequences on the mountaintop.

With 102 of its roughly 600 congregations disaffiliating, the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church has had to slash its spending.

The amount it earmarks for Mount Eagle, as much as $80,000 per year when times were flush, fell from $50,000 in fiscal 2023 to $20,000 for fiscal 2024. In fiscal 2025, it will be eliminated altogether.

That represents close to 30% of Mount Eagle's revenue, according to Hank Godwin, a longtime Mount Eagle board member who attends Lakewood United Methodist Church in North Little Rock.

With cuts looming, "We're trying to change our acumen for fundraising," he said. "We're all having to evolve."

"We're not bitter at all about losing our apportionment. Not at all. We've known it was coming," he said.

The conference continues to value Mount Eagle and its ministry.

"While our direct financial support through the conference budget has been greatly reduced this year and will end completely next year, we are planning to help offset that decrease through increased usage of the camp for Arkansas Annual Conference-related gatherings. Our ties to Mt. Eagle and appreciation for their ministry run deep, and we want to keep that relationship strong," Bishop Laura Merrill said in a written statement.

Moving forward, Mount Eagle is looking for grants and seeking to spread the word about its facilities.

It passed out sunglasses to highlight next year's total solar eclipse. Its rooms on that day, April 8, are already booked, though tent and RV spaces remain.

Although the property is owned by United Methodists, Mount Eagle is open to people and groups of all faiths as well as the religiously unaffiliated.

"I'd say 80% of our guests are non-Methodists," Godwin said.

Given its location and its resources, Mount Eagle is worth knowing about, retreat center officials say.

"This place is still an untapped resource for Arkansans in general," said Clint Johnson, a member of the board who attends Vilonia United Methodist Church.

The view of the river is unforgettable, notes Mount Eagle's executive director, Katelyn Hiatt.

"Breathtaking is the word I would use," she said. In the morning, the valley is often enveloped in fog. Once it clears, the vista is incredible.

Event fees are typically low.

An annual three-day fishing retreat, earlier this month, cost between $110 and $125 and included two nights lodging, five meals, transportation to the river, guide services and souvenir T-shirts.

A weekend grief retreat featuring Greg Adams, director of the Center for Good Mourning at Arkansas Children's Hospital, and a Enneagram retreat, both scheduled for Oct. 27-29, are similarly priced.

Kaetzell Lodge, with its 16 bedrooms, full kitchen, dining room, commons area and modern restrooms, is big enough to accommodate 38 overnight guests.

It has full internet access.

Located roughly 18 miles northeast of Clinton, it is less than two hours from Little Rock; less than three from Springfield, Mo.

It can be rented -- in its entirety -- for $425 per night on weekdays and $475 per night on weekends -- less than $15 per bed.

There are other facilities available as well.

Beal Lodge, which sleeps 32 people, can be rented for $350 to $700 per night.

A hermitage cabin with a screened-in porch overlooking a pond goes for $40 per night.

Mount Eagle's cottages are available for $25 to $30 per person per night.

RV spots go for $15 each, a price Johnson called "stupid cheap."

Guests have access to the entire 1,000-acre site, including a prayer labyrinth, an outdoor chapel, a boat chapel and an 18-hole disc golf course.

"We're still the best bargain in the state," Godwin said.

Both men expressed confidence about Mount Eagle's future and praised Hiatt's leadership.

"She has got the vision," Godwin said.

Johnson emphasized her work ethic. The worry, if anything, is that she does too much.

"There's no off time for her. This is 100 hours a week, at least. This is not her job; this is her life. It's her whole family's life," Johnson said.

Hiatt said she wants people "to know about this place, and to care about it and to want to stay here and to want to give to it."

Mount Eagle is more than a destination, she said.

"It's not just a building and some land. It really is a place for people to disconnect and reconnect to who they are and to whose they are," she said. "This is a very special ministry."





Hank Godwin, a member of the Mount Eagle Retreat Center’s board of directors, helped lead its fishing retreat July 21-23, using a fly rod to haul in more than a dozen fish, including several small-mouth bass. Due to funding cuts, the center will need to find new revenue streams. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)







Katelyn Hiatt, Mount Eagle’s executive director, stands on a porch overlooking the Middle Fork of the Little Red River, which is often shrouded in fog. Board members have praised her leadership and commitment. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)







The Middle Fork of the Little Red River, which flows hundreds of feet below Kaetzell Lodge, provides ample opportunities for fishing. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)





