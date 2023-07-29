On electric vehicles

It is really sad that the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette editorial writers have been so negative about electric vehicles for so long.

You hinted that EVs would need to charge every block. That was and is ridiculous; I have driven my EV to D.C. and back twice. You expressed concern that the grid can’t provide the electricity that will be needed to charge EVs. That was and is ridiculous; the accelerating addition of renewable solar energy by utility companies, cities, schools, businesses, and individuals should provide plenty of electricity for charging EVs. You suggested that the production of large numbers of batteries for EVs may be worse for the environment than driving vehicles powered by gas. That is so ridiculous that it doesn’t even deserve a comment.

Now, in the July 25 editorial, you have stumbled across the information available to most of us for a year or more, that EVs can provide electricity to the home and/or grid, which can serve as a backup source of electricity for homes and can play a role in stabilizing our aging grid.

So finally now the ADG editors are beginning to see that this transition to EVs may not be all bad. That is really pretty sad that it took you so long to wake up.

JIM RICE

Little Rock

Inmate quality of life

An article about the lack of air conditioning in Texas prisons reminded me that in our local discussion of jail expansion, I have seen little concern for the quality of life for inmates. Maybe I missed it, but what I have noticed is about the cost. Overcrowding affects quality of life, but there’s more to it than beds or square feet.

I think it begins with a statutory or constitutional requirement to treat inmates as humans and citizens. Some in local lockups are serving short sentences, but many are awaiting trial to determine innocence or guilt, or are awaiting a vacancy in a state prison.

The story about Texas prisons said voters objected to paying for air-conditioned comfort for prisoners. I believe their views on this are probably similar to a majority of Arkansans.

A guilty verdict and sentence means we deprive a person of freedom for a period of time. That’s all, not to include degradation or mistreatment. We must carry out the sentence regrettably, with a commitment to valuing their humanity.

We should treat inmates in a manner that models how we want them to treat others—the Golden Rule. If we use intimidation, degradation, violence or the threat of violence to manage their behavior, it can only reinforce impulses to do the same.

I know reforms are being made, and volunteers do good work, but we need to spend the money needed to nurture inmates’ humanity at the state and local levels.

We need adequate space, security and funds for staff and operations. We also need careful screening, special training and an appropriate bachelor’s degree requirement and requisite pay for corrections staff. It should be a prestigious career, the same as law enforcement.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

LEARNS overreach

I was moved by the guest opinion of retired teacher Ms. Shelley Smith of Fox in the July 13 paper. I too am anxious for the LEARNS Act to be placed on the ballot to let the people speak.

Aside from my distaste for taking my property tax money and sending it to private schools and homeschoolers, I oppose it for many more reasons. Sarah Huckabee Sanders labels opposition to this scheme as coming from the “radical left.” Let’s look at this.

A true conservative generally opposes a reallocation of wealth from an individual or government entity like public schools to a private organization like private schools or home­school enthusiasts. That is not a liberal tenet; it’s conservative.

Additionally, history teaches that once the government sticks its finger into the affairs of a private entity, the government gets more control over said entity. Once the private schools accept the government money, they will become addicted to the handout and slowly but surely lose their independence and autonomy. The addiction will never be kicked, and that’s just human nature. The state will be able to dictate everything from curriculum to books on their shelves. So, private schools, beware. With money comes government control.

Will homeschoolers who get this money have to pay taxes on this income? Will some of these folks order their curriculum from right-wing or left-wing purveyors of curricula? Will some of this homeschool money end up buying lottery tickets, cigarettes, or be used for casino gambling, or, heaven forbid, the local drug dealer?

Such a poorly thought-out piece of legislation. I urge all to sign the petition to let us vote on this government overreach.

DAVID RUSH

New Blaine