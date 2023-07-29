McConnell plans to serve full Senate term

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said he is "fine" since he froze up midsentence during a news conference Wednesday. Now his office is trying to tamp down speculation that he might not fill out his term as leader because of his health.

In a statement, his office said McConnell appreciates the continued support of his colleagues and "plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do."

The statement, first reported by Politico, comes after McConnell, 81, has suffered health problems in recent months. At his weekly news conference Wednesday, he froze and stared vacantly for about 20 seconds before his GOP colleagues standing behind him grabbed his elbows and asked if he wanted to go back to his office. He later returned to the news conference and answered questions as if nothing had happened.

When asked about the episode, he said he was "fine," a statement he repeated in a hallway to reporters later that day. Neither McConnell nor his office would answer questions about whether he got medical help afterward.

McConnell is up for reelection in 2026.

GOP senators who are seen as potential successors have been cautious in their approach to questions.

"He's fine, he's back to work," said South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican and one of the senators standing behind McConnell when he froze up.

"I support Senator McConnell as long as he wants to serve as leader," said Texas Sen. John Cornyn, another potential replacement.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the No. 3 Senate Republican and a former orthopedic surgeon, guided McConnell back to his office to rest during the news conference.

Barrasso then added: "I said I was concerned when he fell and hit his head a number of months ago and was hospitalized. And I think he's made a remarkable recovery, he's doing a great job leading our conference and was able to answer every question the press asked him today."

The Republican leader carried on with his full schedule after the episode Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he spoke with his Republican counterpart at an event Thursday evening for Major League Baseball owners.

"I said I'm so glad you're here," Schumer said. "And he made a very good speech."

FEINSTEIN

Meanwhile, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who has been in frail health after a shingles diagnosis this year, added to concerns about whether the 90-year-old lawmaker can perform her duties despite her physical decline.

After Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, asked members to vote on the Defense Appropriations Act, the clerk called on Feinstein to cast her vote. The senator then began reading aloud a statement, instead of saying how she wanted to vote, with either an "aye" or "nay" response.

As Feinstein continued to read her statement, an aide nudged her to vote, while Murray, who was sitting left of Feinstein, told the senior senator to "just say, 'Aye,'" according to footage.

Feinstein then smiled before saying, "Aye."

A spokesperson told CBS News that the senator was "trying to complete all of the appropriations bills before recess, the committee markup this morning was a little chaotic."

"The senator was preoccupied, didn't realize debate had just ended and a vote was called. She started to give a statement, was informed it was a vote and then cast her vote," the spokesperson said.

Feinstein is not running for reelection but has said she plans to serve out the rest of her term, which ends in early 2025, The Post has reported.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro and Mike Pesoli of The Associated Press and by Andrew Jeong of The Washington Post.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks outside the chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell briefly left his own press conference Wednesday after stopping his remarks midsentence and staring off into space for several seconds. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

