



Japanese pop star Shinjiro Atae said he is gay in an emotional announcement at a fan event that was warmly welcomed in a country where the government does not legally recognize LGBTQ+ equality. "What I'm going to tell you now may not be something you expect or hope to hear. Perhaps some of you may need time to understand," Atae told fans at the event in Tokyo this week. "For years, I struggled to accept a part of myself ... But now after all I have been through, I finally have the courage to open up to you about something," he said. "I am a gay man." As he choked up, fans cheered, saying "Hang in there!" and applauding. Atae performed for 15 years in the hugely popular group AAA before it went on hiatus in 2020. He has been based in Los Angeles lately and is pursuing a solo career in the United States. Atae posted on Instagram that admitting his sexuality took a long time and he worried he might be shunned by society and lose his career if he acknowledged being gay. But he overcame many of those struggles and realized "it is better, both for me and for the people I care about, including my fans, to accept who I truly am and tell you so," Atae said. "I hope people who are struggling with the same feelings will find courage and know they are not alone." LGBTQ+ activists and supporters welcomed Atae's announcement as a big encouragement for the community in Japan. Atae, 34, said he now has a clear message as an artist: to help all those who are struggling, and introduced his new single, "Into the Light." He said proceeds from the song will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.

Marla Gibbs has waited a long time to tell her life story. The Emmy-nominated actor known for her roles on "The Jeffersons" and "227" among others has a deal with Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers dedicated to Black stories, for a memoir coming out in fall 2024. Gibbs, 92, is calling the book "It's Never Too Late," in which she traces her rise from Chicago's South Side to long-term success in Hollywood. "My hope is that my memoir will serve as an inspiration to those that continue to show me love and support," Gibbs said this week. "I believe no matter the challenges one faces, it is never too late to turn your life around or make a difference. I am grateful and I am ready to reveal the challenges I overcame as a way of service to those who wish to transform their tests into testimonies." Gibbs' other credits include the films "The Visit" and "Meteor Man" and a recurring role on the daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives."





Dick Clark hosts Roxie Roker and Maria Gibbs on his show "The New 25,000. Pyramid." September 6, 1984. (AP Photo)







Shinjiro Atae arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)





